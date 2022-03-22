EYEBUYDIRECT'S CEO SUNNY JIANG TO SPEAK AT 2022 ETAIL VIRTUAL SUMMIT

The leader is one of several powerhouse speakers for this year's free-to-attend event

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear today announced its CEO, Sunny Jiang, will be speaking at this year's eTail Virtual Summit, taking place April 13-14.

Jiang, who has been EyeBuyDirect's CEO for nearly five years and with the company for over 15, will focus her talk on social influence and how EyeBuyDirect has leveraged customer circles for retail growth. Specifically, she will discuss how the brand has elevated the customer journey and experience by producing eyewear customers are looking for at affordable prices; how the brand encourages its customers to express their personal style through eyewear; and how it has chosen influencer partners who align with its overall brand purpose. Jiang will also discuss EyeBuyDirect's company culture (the brand was recently named One of the Best Workplaces in Greater China), and how their core values for employees translates to their customers.

"I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to speak about the culture we've built at EyeBuyDirect and how we've leveraged our loyal customers to fuel growth," said Jiang. "eTail is a valuable event that allows eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to interact with one another to rethink strategies, elevate the customer shopping experience and drive sales. I'm looking forward to being included alongside my colleagues in the retail space to share insights that other brands can leverage for their own growth."

The eTail Virtual Summit is a free-to-attend online event that incorporates the quality of the live eTail conference content and networking with the convenience of on-demand digital meetings. From live roundtables to executive level content, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from C-suite executives spanning the retail world.

For additional information about eTail Virtual Summit and to watch Sunny's panel, visit https://www.wbresearch.com/events-etail-us-virtual-april-2022.

