Eyemart Express Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Quality and Affordable Same-Day Prescription Eyewear

Eyemart Express was founded in 1990 by Dr. Doug Barnes with the goal of making prescription eyewear more accessible, including a revolutionary one-hour production time. Over the last 30 years, Eyemart Express has delivered on Dr. Barnes' promise by providing shoppers with same-day glasses, some that are ready in as little as 30 minutes. The company now has 218 stores in 40 states and has provided millions of customers with high-quality and affordable prescription eyewear.

"This thirty-year milestone is a testament to our Eyemart Family: it starts with our stores and extends to our customers nationwide who depend on us to see clearly," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "We remain dedicated to the founding values of Eyemart Express, which are focused on making the glasses buying experience easy. We continue to operate with convenience at the forefront, including having labs in every store that craft glasses on-site and providing our current customers with a simplified online shopping experience."

The optical retailer is thanking customers for their loyalty by launching a 2020 Glasses Giveaway. Customers who shop at Eyemart Express starting on January 1 will automatically be entered to win a $2020 gift card. This gift card can be used on the more than 2,000 frame options carried in every Eyemart Express, as well as sunglasses, lens treatments, and accessories. A customer will be selected each month this year for a total of twelve lucky $2020 winners.

Additionally, a video series documenting Eyemart Express' history through the experiences of long-term associates, loyal vendor partners, generations of customers, and nonprofit partners will be released throughout the year beginning January 15 on eyemartexpress.com/30years.

"We are proud to play a role in improving our customers' lives by helping them see better," said Paula Blomquist, Eyemart Express chief marketing and merchandising officer. "We have made deep connections with our customers, associates, and vendor partners over the last thirty years. Our new year-long series highlights these powerful stories."

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, has been serving consumers for more than 30 years. With 218 stores in 40 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company provides a unique mix of value, style, and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Gucci, Longchamp, Dickies, Ray-Ban, and Nike. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about the company at EyemartExpress.com.

Media Contact:

Holly Scimeca Griggs

holly@hollyhousemarketing.com

SOURCE Eyemart Express

Related Links

http://www.eyemartexpress.com

