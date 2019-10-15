Eyemart Express Continues Focus on Aggressive Growth, Job Creation

"The drive behind our aggressive growth strategy is to make prescription eyewear accessible and convenient for more communities," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "Seeing clearly should not be a burden or an excessive expense for any family. We work hard to make all our locations an affordable one-stop shop for all eyewear needs."

Eyemart Express carries more than 2,000 high-quality, fashionable, and low-cost frames for prescription glasses and sunglasses that support a variety of customer needs. Frames range from exclusive private label brands to well-known brands such as Converse, Longchamp, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Nike. Stores also feature onsite labs so 90 percent of glasses can be ordered and received on the same day — some in as little as 30 minutes.

"Eyemart Express' growth helps entire communities as well. Job creation is an important factor in determining new store locations — we examine where Eyemart Express can make the biggest contribution to local economies with career opportunities," said Mr. Bender. More than 300 jobs will be created for hourly wage earners as a result of the optical retailer's expansion this year.

"Roles in our stores are more than jobs — they are career paths," said Gianna Venturi, Eyemart Express chief people officer. "When local associates join our team, they are taught everything about prescription eyewear and are truly trained in a trade. They become opticians and have those skills for the rest of their lives."

Eyemart Express takes pride in providing all employees with a competitive wage and benefits package. Find current employment openings nationwide and join the Eyemart Express family at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/about/careers.

