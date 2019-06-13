Eyemart Express Flaunts Eye Candy with Four Notable Designer Eyewear Launches

The optical retailer takes pride in providing busy consumers with high-quality and affordable eyewear. All frames range in price from $69 to $109 and can be used for both eyeglasses and sunglasses. Custom sunglasses can be created with any frame and more than 14 lens and tint options. And these fresh frames aren't just for those who need vision correction – a prescription is not required for consumers with 20/20 vision seeking an updated look this summer.

"Fashion is focused on evolution — these four new designer collections help our customers elevate their style every day with eyewear," said Paula Blomquist, Eyemart Express chief marketing and merchandising officer. "We believe eyewear should be as fun and unique as the wearer, so we curated this launch to expand the selection of fresh and on-trend frames that people have come to expect when shopping with us at Eyemart Express."

Christian Sirano focuses on inclusive fashion, and his women's eyewear collection is no exception. Expect on-trend shapes including cat-eyes and rectangles that are flattering to feminine facial features and bold colors that transform everyday life into a fashionable affair.

Experience a vision of French elegance with Longchamp eyewear. The product mix mimics the designer's iconic chic bags with vibrant colors and details such as mixed materials and Parisian stripes.

Known for their iconic notebooks, Moleskine has expanded their lifestyle line to include innovative eyewear. The unisex collection features a clean design and leverages mixed metal and plastic materials for extremely lightweight frames.

The Dickies® men's eyewear collection presents industrial-style matte metal and rimless frames that reflect the brand's legacy. The line features durable, 180-degree flex hinges to provide comfort for everyday wear.

"Each collection is outstanding on its own like eye candy. Collectively, they truly make a statement for the summer season," said Ms. Blomquist. Preview frames from the four new designer eyewear collections at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/eye-candy.

Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, has been serving consumers for more than 29 years. With 199 stores in 37 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Fendi, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Columbia. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. To learn more about Eyemart Express, visit EyemartExpress.com.

