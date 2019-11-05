Eyemart Express Honors Veterans and Military Personnel with Discount Program, Expanded VFW Partnership, and Military Hiring

"We are proud to strengthen our support for the military personnel and veterans who have made sacrifices for our country," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "Many of our stores are located near military bases, so we are honored to give back by making it easier for these extraordinary men and women to see clearly."

Eyemart Express makes it simple for military customers to take advantage of the discount program when selecting from more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Dickies, Timberland, Nike, and Columbia. All they need to do is present a valid military, dependent, retiree, or DD214 card at the time of purchase to save on top of the company's already affordable prices.

To better serve the veteran community, Eyemart Express expanded its relationship with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the nation's largest nonprofit veterans' service organization, as their exclusive vision care partner. VFW members and their families receive a 20 percent discount on eyewear purchases year-round. Eyemart Express also helped relieve financial burdens for 16 military families with a donation to the VFW Unmet Needs Fund earlier this year.

In addition, Eyemart Express is proud to be a veteran-friendly company, in its hiring, helping to develop new career paths. Associates are trained in a trade and taught everything about eyewear. The optical retailer values the discipline and organized skillsets that military members gain during their service, which are invaluable in store optician positions.

Learn more about Eyemart Express' military initiative at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/Military.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, has been serving consumers for more than 29 years. With 209 stores in 38 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Gucci, Moleskine, and Columbia. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about the company at EyemartExpress.com.

