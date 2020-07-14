Eyemart Express Issues Top 5 Eyewear Summer Trend Report

"While this summer may look a little different, we continue to provide our customers with a curated selection of functional and fashionable eyewear that is also mindful of their budgets," said Paula Blomquist, Chief Customer Officer at Eyemart Express. "This season, our eyewear collections are focused on comfort, adding visual interest with color and materials, and versatility – transitioning from screen time to the outdoors."

The Top 5 Summer 2020 Eyewear Trends:

Crystal . Style meets sophistication and luxury with the modern crystal trend. Plastic and acetate frames from Michael Kors, Vogue, and Success are lightweight for ultimate comfort and emphasize natural beauty.

Style meets sophistication and luxury with the modern crystal trend. Plastic and acetate frames from Michael Kors, Vogue, and Success are lightweight for ultimate comfort and emphasize natural beauty. Bold Colors. Summer is all about having fun and adding bright spots to the day with bold colors. Colorful frames from Coach, Brooklyn , and Christian Lacroix make a statement in any virtual meeting and transform your everyday look.

Summer is all about having fun and adding bright spots to the day with bold colors. Colorful frames from Coach, , and make a statement in any virtual meeting and transform your everyday look. Mixed Materials. Timeless and classic silhouettes are modernized with mixed materials. Combinations of acetate and metal add layers of texture to frames from Oscar De La Renta , Robert Graham , and Cole Haan .

Timeless and classic silhouettes are modernized with mixed materials. Combinations of acetate and metal add layers of texture to frames from , , and . Personalized Sunglasses. Put a personalized touch on summer eyewear and ensure the perfect fit with custom sunglasses. Create a one-of-a-kind pair with more than 2,000 frame options and endless possibilities for lenses and tint treatments. New Coppertone polarized lenses, which provide twice the amount of solar light protection of the average sun tint, are the only lenses recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Put a personalized touch on summer eyewear and ensure the perfect fit with custom sunglasses. Create a one-of-a-kind pair with more than 2,000 frame options and endless possibilities for lenses and tint treatments. New Coppertone polarized lenses, which provide twice the amount of solar light protection of the average sun tint, are the only lenses recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. Blue Light Lenses. Blue-tinted lenses are the perfect addition to any set of frames to protect the eyes from the sun and increased screen time. The lenses filter light to reduce digital strain-inducing glare and eye fatigue.

Visit your local Eyemart Express to shop your favorite on-trend summer eyewear or explore the collections online at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/lander/summer-refresh.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, celebrates 30 years of serving customers with affordable and same-day eyewear. With 221 stores in 40 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the Top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. On-site labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

