Eyemart Express Launches Exclusive Plume Collection

"Our Plume collection was designed to capture the joyful and confident spirit of our customers," said Paula Blomquist, chief marketing and merchandising officer at Eyemart Express. "We created an elegant, comfortable and designer-quality frame option, at an affordable price, that seamlessly transitions between occasions."

All five Plume styles are inspired by fanciful birds:

Finch: This style adds harmony to any wardrobe with sweeping lines and contours in rich reds.

Flicker: A gentle cat-eye shape in muted shell and blue coloring provides expression reminiscent of the charming bird.

Ibis: A combination of striking black lace and blue mosaic colors lends exoticism to subtly curved frames that appear to take flight.

Lark: Dashes of grays, whites, blacks, light pinks and purples make this otherwise soft-shaped frame a striking captivator.

Pipit: Light, sweet and fanciful like the bird, these frames have a rounded shape in vibrant hues that create a whimsical, playful look.

"Plume is truly beautiful with the combination of traditional patterns and brilliant colors in every frame," said Ms. Blomquist. "These frames give an effortless touch of style to an everyday look."

Visit your local Eyemart Express to see the complete Plume collection. Locations can be found at https://www.EyemartExpress.com/get-glasses.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express brings more than 28 years of experience fitting and providing quality prescription eyewear to consumers. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style, and timely service. With 179 stores in 35 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the Top 10 largest optical retailers in the country, with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. To learn more about Eyemart Express, visit EyemartExpress.com.

