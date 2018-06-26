Eyemart Express Reveals Top Tips to Prevent Summer Eye Injuries

"Many families don't realize that safety awareness and proactive eye care are simple solutions," said Dr. Tom Patera, Eyemart Express senior executive vice president of professional affairs. "Common summer activities such as setting off fireworks and long periods of sun exposure can lead to detrimental and costly eye injuries."

Here are the key summer eye safety tips:

Select sunglasses with the proper tint and lenses. Too much sun exposure can increase the risk of irreversible eye conditions. It is important to wear sunglasses that not only fit your sense of style, but also have the proper tint and lenses for your summer activities. Eyemart Express has more than 14 different tint and lens options to protect your eyes when swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, and more: https://www.eyemartexpress.com/browse/express-sun-glasses.

Too much sun exposure can increase the risk of irreversible eye conditions. It is important to wear sunglasses that not only fit your sense of style, but also have the proper tint and lenses for your summer activities. Eyemart Express has more than 14 different tint and lens options to protect your eyes when swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, and more: https://www.eyemartexpress.com/browse/express-sun-glasses. Enjoy public fireworks shows. More than 1,000 people experience eye injuries caused by fireworks every year according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Attend public fireworks shows and watch from at least 500 feet away from where they are set off to avoid injuring your eyes.

More than 1,000 people experience eye injuries caused by fireworks every year according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Attend public fireworks shows and watch from at least 500 feet away from where they are set off to avoid injuring your eyes. Gear up the kids. Eye injuries are the leading cause of blindness in kids according to a report from The Vision Council. Ensure kids have goggles to protect their eyes from chemicals while in the pool, and wear athletic safety glasses for soccer, baseball, and tennis, even if they do not need prescription glasses.

For additional eye care tips, visit the Eyemart Express Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/eyemartexpress.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express brings more than 28 years of experience fitting and providing quality prescription eyewear to consumers. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style, and timely service. With 179 stores in 35 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the Top 10 largest optical retailers in the country, with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. To learn more about Eyemart Express, visit EyemartExpress.com.

Media Contact: Holly Scimeca

holly@hollyhousemarketing.com, 214.550.0958

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyemart-express-reveals-top-tips-to-prevent-summer-eye-injuries-300672151.html

SOURCE Eyemart Express

Related Links

http://www.eyemartexpress.com

