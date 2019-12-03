Eyemart Express Sees Good with Year-long Philanthropic Efforts, Kicks-off 6th Annual Chainwide Charity Drive

"Showing compassion for others and giving back are fundamental elements of our corporate culture," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "The key to our 'Let's Give Back' campaign is the emphasis on local communities. Beyond our ongoing national philanthropic programs, we have an opportunity to make a difference in each of the communities nationwide that have embraced us for their optical needs."

The program enables Eyemart Express stores to select a local charity and work closely with a representative to identify items of need. Store teams then create in-store donation centers for contributions from employees, customers, and neighboring eye doctor offices. Over the past six years, Eyemart Express stores have supported nonprofits including children's hospitals, food banks, homeless shelters, and local Boys & Girls Clubs through this holiday program.

"We have donated thousands of blankets, toys, and cans of food that were collected over the years thanks to the generosity of our customers and employees," said Gianna Venturi, Eyemart Express chief people officer. "It's fun to see how creative our stores get with their donation centers and how positively our customers respond to them. The enthusiasm grows each year — we've seen everything from life-sized snow globes to gingerbread houses and trains."

Throughout 2019, Eyemart Express has given back to a variety of causes, by donating:

More than $14,000 from SU2C frame collection sales, in partnership with Visual Eyes Eyewear, to support Stand Up To Cancer 's mission to accelerate cancer research so that all cancer patients can become long-term cancer survivors.

from SU2C frame collection sales, in partnership with Visual Eyes Eyewear, to support 's mission to accelerate cancer research so that all cancer patients can become long-term cancer survivors. More than $9,000 to Petfinder Foundation , a nonprofit that works to prevent the euthanasia of adoptable pets by assisting animal shelters and rescue groups, by donating $1 from every pet-themed lens cloth 3-pack purchased.

to , a nonprofit that works to prevent the euthanasia of adoptable pets by assisting animal shelters and rescue groups, by donating from every pet-themed lens cloth 3-pack purchased. More than 2,000 glasses to Cedar Springs Vision , a Dallas -based nonprofit that provides vision services and eye care to those who could not otherwise afford it.

, a -based nonprofit that provides vision services and eye care to those who could not otherwise afford it. A Welch Allyn Spot™ Vision Screener to Okaloosa County School District to assist with the district's annual screening of more than 27,000 students.

Visit your local Eyemart Express now through Friday, December 13 to support a nonprofit in your community: EyemartExpress.com/get-glasses.

