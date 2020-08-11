Eyemart Express Shares Budget-Friendly Back to School Eye Health Checklist

"The ability to see clearly is crucial for learning whether it takes place in a traditional classroom or at home. We are focused on simplifying eye health for families as they navigate all the challenges that the start of school brings this year," said Paula Puleo Blomquist, Chief Customer Officer at Eyemart Express. "We have curated an on-trend and affordable assortment of frames to give kids confidence in their new glasses and allow them to focus on learning."

Here is a checklist to ensure your kids have healthy eyes for the new school year:

August is National Children's Eye Health and Safety Month, which is the perfect reminder to get eyes checked before the new school year. Kids who hold papers and screens close to their eyes, lose an interest in learning, exhibit general clumsiness, or complain about headaches may have a vision problem, according to Think About Your Eyes. An annual eye exam can help ensure proper eyesight for engaged learning. Consider your child's needs for the year . While glasses can help kids see clearly in the classroom, blue filtering lenses are helpful for kids who are distance learning or have increased exposure to screens this school year. Kids who are participating in sports this year can benefit from athletic safety glasses by Shaquille O'Neal to protect their eyes.

With more than 2,000 frames in every Eyemart Express store, even the pickiest of children can find a pair of glasses that they love. Popular new collections for young children include Disney, My Little Pony, Nerf, and . Chic frames in fun colors and materials by GEEK, Champion, and Runaway Tween are popular with older children. Take advantage of deals . The right glasses don't have to cost hundreds of dollars. Through Sept. 12 , parents can save with the Eyemart Express back-to-school offer of two pairs of kids' glasses with durable polycarbonate lenses for only $79 . These lenses are impact resistant and lightweight, so kids will be comfortable wearing them every day. Kids who are distance learning can get a free upgrade to blue filtering lenses as well.

Kids can be hard on their glasses and accidents happen. That's why all glasses from Eyemart Express include a complimentary one-year frame warranty, covering breakages and adjustments. Help others with your purchase. Feel good about your purchase and keep your kids stylish with Jonas Paul petite frames. A portion of each sale from the collection is donated to help prevent childhood blindness. On top of glasses, Jonas Paul also works to provide eye health needs for underprivileged communities such as Vitamin A, access to proper hygiene, and antibiotics to fight trachoma. The disease is the leading cause of blindness in the world.

Get your kids ready for the new school year with glasses at a local Eyemart Express store or shop online at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/lander/back-to-school.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, celebrates 30 years of serving customers with affordable and same-day eyewear. With 222 stores in 41 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the Top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. On-site labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

