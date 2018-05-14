Eyemart Express Thanks Veterans and Military Families with Donation and Discount Program

In addition, Eyemart Express is donating 2,000 pairs of glasses complete with prescription lenses to members of the national veteran service organization Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"Military personnel and their families give and sacrifice so much for our country," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express Chief Executive Officer. "We want to show our appreciation for their service and make it easier to take care of their eye health. The ability to see clearly should not be among the many concerns military families experience."

Eyemart Express makes it easy for military customers to take advantage of the discount program when selecting from the more than 2,000 frame styles the company offers. They must present a valid military, dependent, retiree, or DD214 card at the time of purchase to save on top of the company's already affordable prices.

"Several of our Eyemart Express stores are in cities with large military communities, so this program is the perfect way to say 'thank you' all year," said Mr. Bender.

The company also offers the fastest production of glasses in the industry for busy military personnel and families with as little as 30 minutes turnaround time and 90 percent of glasses delivered on the same day.

Get more information about the Eyemart Express military discount and initiative by visiting: https://www.eyemartexpress.com/military.

