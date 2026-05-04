Eyemart Express, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Surprise Teachers with $35,000 Classroom Giveaways

The national optical retailer kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week by surprising Title I teachers on national television

Plus, announce a summer-long social media contest to nominate your favorite teacher!

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer, announces a new partnership with the daytime talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show to recognize and reward the tireless dedication of America's teachers.

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week on May 4, Eyemart Express will join the Daytime Emmy-nominated The Jennifer Hudson Show in surprising teachers throughout the month. To kick off the initiative, Rea Pead, a deserving second grade teacher from a Title I school in Los Angeles, was gifted with a collection of new glasses and $10,000 to fund classroom supplies and student learning experiences.

"Teachers are the visionaries who shape our future, yet they often dip into their own pockets to ensure their students have the resources they need to succeed," says Katy Hanson, interim co-president and chief marketing officer at Eyemart Express. "Clear vision in the classroom is essential for learning, but so are the basics like food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and working technology. We are thrilled to partner with The Jennifer Hudson Show, whose mission for giving matches our own, to uplift these incredible educators with a gift to support them year-round."

The recognition will not end when the cameras stop rolling. To continue the momentum throughout the summer, Eyemart Express and The Jennifer Hudson Show are launching a joint social media contest on the show's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Audiences will be invited to nominate their favorite teachers for a chance to win one of five $1,000 prizes, empowering even more educators to prep their classrooms and lesson plans for the upcoming new school year.

Eyemart Express' support of teachers doesn't end there. The retailer provides 20% discounts to educators at all its 270 stores across the country. It also recognizes the contributions made by other professions who help support the next generation by providing the teacher discount to school staff including janitors, school bus drivers, and school office administrators. Get more details here.

Nominate a teacher here and click here see how Eyemart Express supports communities year-round. Tune into The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 4.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is more than just a local eye care provider—we are eye care experts embedded in the fabric of our local communities. Doctor-founded in 1990, our team has grown alongside our customers and their families, bringing quality and accessible eye care services to each town we serve. Partnerships with local optometrists, skilled lab specialists, and local labs enable us to deliver glasses in as little as 30 minutes in our 270 stores nationwide. We offer a seamless blend of the latest technology, comprehensive eye care, and genuine human connection to deliver glasses that are "Made Today, Shipped Tomorrow" anywhere in the United States. Eyemart Express is a VSP Vision™ company that ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

About The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show is the acclaimed, Daytime Emmy Award-nominated and winning talk series hosted by the multi-talented EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. Celebrated for its uplifting spirit, the nationally syndicated, one-hour show returns this fall with a brand-new season.

Each episode delivers a vibrant blend of celebrity interviews, viral sensations, and heartfelt stories that honor everyday heroes. From inspiring conversations and unforgettable musical performances to joyful surprises and feel-good moments, the show is a celebration of positivity and connection. At its core is a powerful mission: to Feel the Love—a message brought to life in every episode and through the show's signature high-energy Spirit Tunnel.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com for more information.

SOURCE Eyemart Express