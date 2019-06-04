EZ Texting Welcomes Allison Checchi to Board of Directors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting , the #1 SMS marketing software for business, today announces the addition of digital media executive Allison Checchi expanding its board of directors. Checchi is a seasoned executive who boasts more than fifteen years of experience working in the entertainment and digital media industry.

Checchi currently serves as the chief operating officer at Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, a position she has held since being promoted from chief marketing officer in 2017. Prior to Atom Tickets, she served as chief marketing officer of YP, a leader in local digital marketing solutions for small businesses, as well as a principal in Bain & Company's Technology, Media and Telecom practice. She holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering science and economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"At EZ Texting, we are reaching for a new standard for business texting platforms enabling customer notifications, marketing, and real-time engagement. Working with a very accomplished board of directors and advisors is an essential component to achieving our ambitions," said Norman Happ CEO for EZ Texting. "Allison brings a set of customer-focused executive leadership talents that are essential to our growth journey. Allison's deep expertise in the areas of marketing and small business are ideal as we seek to deliver highly effective text-based solutions for our customers."

"Texting as a business imperative is only gaining more acceptance each day as companies across industries adopt their customers' mobile communication trends, and EZ Texting is at the forefront of that movement," said Checchi. "The team and board's dedication, focus, and innovation excited me to partner with them and pursue an active role in accelerating growth."

Checchi will be joining as the second independent member of the EZ Texting board of directors. This announcement follows EZ Texting's recent appointment of Norman Happ to chief executive officer, the latest part of the company's strategic growth plan they will continue to follow in 2019. For more information on the EZ Texting leadership team and board, please visit eztexting.com/leadership .

About EZ Texting:

Founded in 2004, EZ Texting has served over 160,000 customers and is the #1 SMS marketing software, setting the standard for business texting platforms. Our messaging solutions are featured as a top 20 Best Product for Marketers and allow businesses of all sizes to reach and engage their mobile audiences. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, and with offices in Austin and Kiev, EZ Texting is a SaaS company that delivers the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way to connect. Backed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Investor AB, and ROCA Partners, EZ Texting is continuously voted a Best Place to Work.

SOURCE EZ Texting