ez1095 Clients Utilize 1095 efile Add-On to Streamline ACA E-Filing

The Halfpricesoft.com Team is Ready and Waiting to Provide1095 e-file Service for ez1095 Clients.

The new 2025 ez1095 software and its enhanced e-file add-on are now available to help businesses prepare for the upcoming ACA filing season. This updated feature allows the Halfpricesoft.com team to securely process and submit IRS Form 1095 on behalf of employers, ensuring accurate ACA-compliant reporting.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The 1095 E-File add-on service is live for the upcoming ACA filing season. Businesses can now confidently allow our team to handle the task of submitting ACA forms directly to the IRS," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Customers that are required to e-file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this new 2025 ACA software from halfpricsoft.com. There is no cost to test the application before purchase here.

How to E-File ACA Forms to the IRS Using ez1095 (Direct Filing Tutorial)

There are two ways to E-File ACA Forms to the IRS with ez1095

Learn more about self-filing versus using the ez1095 in-app service. With self-filing, the client can submit ACA forms directly to the IRS using the account and TCC for the company. Starting in 2025, Halfpricesoft.com also offers a 1095 e-file add-on service for clients who purchase the ez1095 and who do not have an IRS account or TCC. It also works for those who prefer a faster, easier way to file ACA forms. Clients can estimate or purchase this e-file service fee, and view all features included in ez1095. See helpful links below:

ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single installation print version ($495.00 for single user efile version, $695.00 IRS and State efile version) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation.

