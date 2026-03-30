ez1095 Simplifies ACA Filing with Flat-Rate Pricing and Federal & State E-Filing Capabilities

Affordable, Unlimited Form Processing and New E-File Direct Option Help Businesses Meet Critical ACA Deadlines with Ease

REDMOND, Wash., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com is ready for the upcoming ACA deadline with ez1095 2025 ACA software available for businesses, HR professionals, and accountants. With a single installation price of $695.00, ez1095 offers unlimited form processing for State and Federal 1095 and 1094 forms, delivering unmatched value and efficiency at a flat rate.

How to E-File ACA Forms to the IRS Using ez1095 (Direct Filing Tutorial) Speed Speed

Built to support both federal and state e-filing requirements, ez1095 ensures users can confidently submit ACA forms in compliance with current regulations, all from one easy-to-use platform. Download and test drive for compatibility.

As the March 31, 2026 ACA filing deadline approaches, Halfpricesoft.com introduces an essential solution for last-minute filers: the E-File Direct add-on feature. This innovative option allows businesses to submit forms electronically without requiring a Transmitter Control Code (TCC), eliminating one of the most common filing barriers and helping organizations meet deadlines quickly and stress-free. Check out the two ways to process forms!

"We understand the pressure businesses face as ACA deadlines approach," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With ez1095, we provide a reliable, cost-effective solution that not only simplifies compliance but also removes obstacles like TCC requirements through our E-File Direct feature for State and Federal processing."

Key Features of ez1095 2025 Include:

Federal and state ACA e-filing capability

Unlimited 1095 and 1094 form processing at one flat rate

One-time purchase price of $695.00 per installation (for state and federal version).

E-File Direct add-on option, no TCC required

U ser-friendly interface for fast setup and processing

Ideal for businesses, CPAs, and HR professionals managing multiple clients

The ez1095 software is built with efficiency and flexibility in mind, allowing users to process high volumes of ACA forms without additional costs or limitations. Download today to test for compatibility.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable, high-quality business software solutions designed for small to mid-sized businesses, accountants, and HR professionals. Known for its commitment to simplicity and value, the company offers a range of products including payroll, tax filing, and check printing software.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com