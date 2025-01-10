ez1099 2024 Edition Tax Preparation Software for 2025 Tax Season Is Available for Electronic Filing

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for US business owners, tax professionals and entrepreneurs, the latest ez1099 tax form software from Halfpricesoft.com is easy to navigate and streamline processing unlimited forms for multiple companies for one flat rate. The latest edition of ez1099 supports paper form printing, pdf printing and efile feature. It also comes with a recipient data import feature from the spreadsheet and QuickBooks IIF file.

"ez1099 2024 software is now available for business owners and tax professionals to print and file 1098's and 1099's, seamlessly." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com, says.

ez1099 software streamlines the preparation, printing, and e-filing of essential IRS forms, including W2G, 1097BTC, various 1098 forms (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098F, 1098Q, 1098T), numerous 1099 forms (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099INT, 1099K, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099NEC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099QA, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SB, 1099SA), 5498 forms (5498, 5498ESA, 5498QA, 5498SA), as well as 8935, 3921, 3922, and 1096 forms.

Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered in a network version for two or more installations starting at $199 to enable sharing data between computers or offices.

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

The features in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:

electronically file unlimited forms to the IRS with one flat rate

ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies

Print in bulk for faster processing

Quick data importing feature

Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

Feature to process correction forms included

Starting at $79.00 for the print and mail version and $139.00 to electronically file. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all clients to begin the no obligation thirty-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp#purchase

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small to midsize business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers for over 20 years and will assist business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

