Streamline Payroll in 2026! ezPaycheck Software Designed for Small Business and Accountant's Success

Halfpricesoft, the provider of innovative and affordable software solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of ezPaycheck 2026, the ultimate payroll solution designed to empower small businesses and accountants, alike. Try it free at halfpricesoft.com

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ezPaycheck 2026 is hot off the presses for both new and returning clients!

Running payroll can be a daunting and time-consuming task for any business. By turning to ezPaycheck 2026, clients can simplify the entire process with an easy-to-use, in-house payroll solution. Halfpricesoft.com continues its commitment to transparency by never nickel-and-diming users with extra fees per check or per company. The ezPaycheck 2026 application supports unlimited payroll processing, automatic tax calculations, and unlimited check printing, making payroll management seamless from start to finish.

941/940/94x E-File add-on for ezPaycheck and ezAccounting- IRS Authorized Speed Speed

This desktop payroll software addresses common challenges faced by new employers, such as navigating payroll complexities and adhering to tax regulations. ezPaycheck' s intuitive design and robust features make it an ideal choice for businesses looking to efficiently manage payroll in-house without the need for extensive payroll knowledge or external services.

"Business owners have always worn many hats, and we certainly understand how challenging managing payroll can be," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft. "ezPaycheck 2026 has been released with these needs in mind, offering a simple yet comprehensive solution to help streamline payroll and save time for other important company matters."

Discover the powerful new features in the 2026 ezPaycheck release that are already earning kudos from returning and new clients:

Securely and easily file 941/940/94x forms directly through the ezPaycheck software using our IRS Authorized system. See details.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Prints Tax Forms 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

Supports multiple account within a single installation at no additional charge.

Supports network access (additional cost)

30 day no cost trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

ezPaycheck remains the same cost in 2026. Only $169.00 for a single installation (multi-installations are sold at a discounted cos t).Potential clients should start payroll after the 2025's year payroll has been completed. Download today here. There is never a cost or obligation to test it for up to 30 days. Please note: trial appears on checks and forms until the license key is purchased and entered into the demo version.

About Halfpricesoft.com Halfpricesoft.com has been helping SMBs, Accountants, and Entrepreneurs simplify payroll and compliance for more than 20 years. Trusted by thousands of U.S. companies, the firm offers affordable, easy-to-use solutions including online and desktop payroll, employee attendance tracking, accounting, check printing, W-2/1099/1095 ACA form filing, and ezACH direct deposit software. Designed with business owners in mind, Halfpricesoft.com products make payroll processing and business management faster and easier. Visit halfpricesoft.com for all available programs to streamline your business in 2026.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com