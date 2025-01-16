ez1099 2024 Tax Preparation Software for 2025 Tax Form Deadlines Now Available

News provided by

Halfpricesoft.com

Jan 16, 2025, 07:00 ET

New ez1099 Software: Unlimited 1099s for One Price!

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountants and businesses eliminate the worry of upcoming deadlines for 1099 tax form filing and the cost of high outsourcing prices when utilizing in-house 2024 ez1099 tax form preparation software. The developer's at Halfpricesoft.com boast that one installation can process unlimited forms for many companies for one flat rate.

2025 Deadlines for 1099 Forms:

Continue Reading
"How to File 1099s Tax Forms to IRS FIRE System Electronically."
"How to File 1099s Tax Forms to IRS FIRE System Electronically."
Filing 1099 Forms Before the Upcoming Deadlines is Easy with ez1099 Sofrtware from Halfpricesoft.com
Filing 1099 Forms Before the Upcoming Deadlines is Easy with ez1099 Sofrtware from Halfpricesoft.com

Recipient Copy Due Date - January 31, 2025.

IRS Copy and Form 1096 Due Date

1.  New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099-nec with the IRS on or before January 31, 2025 using either paper or electronic filing procedures. 2. New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099-misc with the IRS by February 28, 2025, if you file on paper, or March 31, 2025, if you file electronically. 3. Form 1096 must accompany all paper submissions.

     Source: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i1099gi.pdf

Halfpricesoft.com has updated the latest version of the ez1099 tax preparation software to seamlessly efile unlimited forms. See instructions below to  electronically file forms

"Tax professionals and accountants get an easy to navigate feature to efile and print unlimited 1099 forms with the just released 2024 ez1099." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.

Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic print and mail version of ez1099 Software. For $139 per installation, the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered, is a network version for two installations starting at $199 to enable sharing data between computers or offices

ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s (5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 1098-F form, and 1099 NEC.

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8.  It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

The features in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:

  • electronically file unlimited forms to the IRS with one flat rate
  • ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies
  • Print in bulk for faster processing
  • Quick data importing feature 
  • Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification
  • Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge
  • Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features
  • Feature to process correction forms included

Starting at $ 79.00 for the print and mail version and $139.00 to electronically file. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all clients to begin the no obligation thirty-day test drive today at  ez1099 Software

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by customers for over 20 years and will allow US business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Beat the Looming Deadline by Getting Required W2 To Employees Before January 31

Beat the Looming Deadline by Getting Required W2 To Employees Before January 31

Newest EzPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com offers a less expensive solution for clients to process W-2 and W-3 forms to beat the...
Use ez1095 Software to Efile The IRS 1094 and 1095 Forms Before The Approaching Deadline

Use ez1095 Software to Efile The IRS 1094 and 1095 Forms Before The Approaching Deadline

The new edition of 2024 ez1095 software from halfpricesoft.com offers employers and tax professionals a n easy to navigate and efficient way to file...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics