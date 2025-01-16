ez1099 2024 Tax Preparation Software for 2025 Tax Form Deadlines Now Available

New ez1099 Software: Unlimited 1099s for One Price!

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountants and businesses eliminate the worry of upcoming deadlines for 1099 tax form filing and the cost of high outsourcing prices when utilizing in-house 2024 ez1099 tax form preparation software. The developer's at Halfpricesoft.com boast that one installation can process unlimited forms for many companies for one flat rate.

2025 Deadlines for 1099 Forms:

"How to File 1099s Tax Forms to IRS FIRE System Electronically." Filing 1099 Forms Before the Upcoming Deadlines is Easy with ez1099 Sofrtware from Halfpricesoft.com

Recipient Copy Due Date - January 31, 2025.

IRS Copy and Form 1096 Due Date

1. New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099-nec with the IRS on or before January 31, 2025 using either paper or electronic filing procedures. 2. New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099-misc with the IRS by February 28, 2025, if you file on paper, or March 31, 2025, if you file electronically. 3. Form 1096 must accompany all paper submissions.

Halfpricesoft.com has updated the latest version of the ez1099 tax preparation software to seamlessly efile unlimited forms. See instructions below to electronically file forms

"Tax professionals and accountants get an easy to navigate feature to efile and print unlimited 1099 forms with the just released 2024 ez1099." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.

Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic print and mail version of ez1099 Software. For $139 per installation, the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered, is a network version for two installations starting at $199 to enable sharing data between computers or offices

ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s (5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 1098-F form, and 1099 NEC.

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

The features in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:

electronically file unlimited forms to the IRS with one flat rate

ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies

Print in bulk for faster processing

Quick data importing feature

Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

Feature to process correction forms included

Starting at $ 79.00 for the print and mail version and $139.00 to electronically file. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all clients to begin the no obligation thirty-day test drive today at ez1099 Software

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by customers for over 20 years and will allow US business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

