ez1099: A Trusted Solution for On-Time 1099 Filing with Add-On E-File

ez1099 empowers Human Resources to manage contractor reporting with confidence and ease

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses prepare for critical 1099 filing deadlines, Halfpricesoft.com boasts ez1099 , as the reliable and user-friendly solution. It's design will simplify 1099 form preparation and ensure timely filing. Built for HR, small businesses, accountants, and service providers.

To further support compliance, ez1099 offers an optional IRS-authorized e-file add-on service, allowing users to securely submit 1099 forms electronically directly from the software. This feature helps businesses meet federal filing requirements, reduce errors, and avoid penalties associated with missed or late submissions.

"HR teams face constant pressure to report contractors accurately and on time," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com . "ez1099 simplifies 1099 filing so compliance stays easy."

Halfpricesoft.com highlights ez1099's new add-on e-file service , designed for users who lack an IRS TCC or time to e-file directly. Available with the 2025 ez1099 software , it also supports 1099 form preparation, printing, and self e-filing for businesses and tax professionals.

1099 Checklist: What tax filers must know before tax season.

Just added! Form W2 and 1099 E-File Service

The application supports unlimited forms for multiple companies at one flat rate. ez1099 gives businesses and accountants an early start preparing Forms 1099, 1098, and other miscellaneous tax forms. Customers are invited to download and test ez1099 for 30 days before purchasing.

Early preparation ensures smoother processing and fewer IRS filing errors. With ez1099's step-by-step interface and time-saving automation, small businesses and accountants can now focus on accuracy and efficiency well before the January deadlines.

Highlighted features of the advanced version of ez1099

Generate PDF copies for recipients

Create IRS FIRE system e-file documents using your TCC

Includes new built-in direct e-file capability

Costs start at $79.00 per installation for the basic print and mail version. For $139.00 per installation, the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered is the network version starting at $199.00 for two installations. Purchase here .

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp)

At Halfpricesoft.com we want to empower SMBs and accountants with simple, reliable, and affordable software solutions. From payroll and accounting to check printing, tax form filing, and direct deposit to take control of their financial management. Trusted by thousands of users nationwide, we are dedicated to streamlining business operations and making financial compliance effortless.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com