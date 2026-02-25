IRS Deadlines Are Approaching: File W-2 and W-3 Corrections Fast with 2025 ezW2Correction, Available now on Amazon

Halfpricesoft urges employers and CPAs to avoid costly penalties with an affordable, step-by-step W-2C and W-3C correction solution.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With IRS correction deadlines quickly approaching, Halfpricesoft.com is encouraging employers, accountants, and payroll professionals to file W-2 and W-3 corrections as soon as errors are discovered using ezW2Correction software, now available on Amazon for immediate download. This powerful and easy-to-use solution streamlines the process of preparing W-2C and W-3C forms, helping businesses stay compliant, prevent employee tax return issues, and reduce the risk of penalties.

ezW2Correction software has been created to eliminate late W2 and W3 correction penalties. We are also now offering efile direct, add-on service for Correction W2 and W3 forms Speed Speed

Don't risk IRS penalties or employee frustration. Search for ezW2Correction at Halfpricesoft or Amazon today, download instantly, and start preparing W-2 C and W-3 C forms in minutes.

Why Timely W-2/W-3 Corrections Are Critical: Errors in wage amounts, Social Security numbers, benefit reporting, or withholding details can lead to IRS notices, delayed employee tax filings, and potential fines. Filing corrected forms promptly ensures accurate records for both employees and the Social Security Administration while protecting businesses during audit season.

Key Features of ezW2Correction:

Simple step-by-step interface for preparing W-2 C and W-3 C forms

Prints on plain white paper with precise alignment, no pre-printed forms required (for clients with less than 10 forms to file)

Supports unlimited corrections with no recurring or hidden fees

Built for CPAs, tax preparers, payroll service providers, and small businesses

Error-checking tools to help improve filing accuracy

Secure data processing for sensitive employee information

Now offering efile direct in-app feature to use with the Efile version (additional cost)

"Waiting to correct W-2 errors can result in penalties and unnecessary stress for both employers and employees," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ezW2Correction gives users a fast, affordable way to fix mistakes and file accurate forms before IRS deadlines, all with the convenience of an Amazon purchase."

ezW2Correction tax preparation software offers businesses a secure and less expensive way to print W- 2 and W- 3 correction forms, in-house for years 201 5through 202 5 at one flat rate! This include s unlimited processing at no additional cost.

Prices are feasible for all size business owners and accountants and include unlimited form processing for many companies at one flat rate.

$49.00 Single-user Basic Version

Paper print and mail W2C and W3C

$169.00 Single-user Enterprise Efile Version

Efile document

Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file

Import data from W2 efile document

Download and test drive for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation by visiting Halfpricesoft.com.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable, easy-to-use payroll and tax preparation software for small businesses, accountants, and financial professionals. Known for its customer-focused design and cost-effective solutions, Halfpricesoft products help users simplify compliance and streamline year-end reporting.

