IRS Deadlines Are Approaching: File W-2 and W-3 Corrections Fast with 2025 ezW2Correction, Available now on Amazon

News provided by

Halfpricesoft.com

Feb 25, 2026, 07:00 ET

Halfpricesoft urges employers and CPAs to avoid costly penalties with an affordable, step-by-step W-2C and W-3C correction solution.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With IRS correction deadlines quickly approaching, Halfpricesoft.com is encouraging employers, accountants, and payroll professionals to file W-2 and W-3 corrections as soon as errors are discovered using ezW2Correction software, now available on Amazon for immediate download. This powerful and easy-to-use solution streamlines the process of preparing W-2C and W-3C forms, helping businesses stay compliant, prevent employee tax return issues, and reduce the risk of penalties.

Continue Reading
ezW2Correction software has been created to eliminate late W2 and W3 correction penalties. We are also now offering efile direct, add-on service for Correction W2 and W3 forms
ezW2Correction software has been created to eliminate late W2 and W3 correction penalties. We are also now offering efile direct, add-on service for Correction W2 and W3 forms

Don't risk IRS penalties or employee frustration. Search for ezW2Correction at Halfpricesoft or Amazon today, download instantly, and start preparing W-2 C and W-3 C forms in minutes.

Why Timely W-2/W-3 Corrections Are Critical: Errors in wage amounts, Social Security numbers, benefit reporting, or withholding details can lead to IRS notices, delayed employee tax filings, and potential fines. Filing corrected forms promptly ensures accurate records for both employees and the Social Security Administration while protecting businesses during audit season.

Key Features of ezW2Correction:

  • Simple step-by-step interface for preparing W-2 C and W-3 C forms
  • Prints on plain white paper with precise alignment, no pre-printed forms required (for clients with less than 10 forms to file)
  • Supports unlimited corrections with no recurring or hidden fees
  • Built for CPAs, tax preparers, payroll service providers, and small businesses
  • Error-checking tools to help improve filing accuracy
  • Secure data processing for sensitive employee information
  • Now offering efile direct in-app feature to use with the Efile version (additional cost)

"Waiting to correct W-2 errors can result in penalties and unnecessary stress for both employers and employees," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ezW2Correction gives users a fast, affordable way to fix mistakes and file accurate forms before IRS deadlines, all with the convenience of an Amazon purchase."

ezW2Correction tax preparation software offers businesses a secure and less expensive way to print W- 2 and W- 3 correction forms, in-house for years 201 5through 202 5 at one flat rate! This include s unlimited processing at no additional cost.

Prices are feasible for all size business owners and accountants and include unlimited form processing for many companies at one flat rate.

$49.00 Single-user Basic Version

  • Paper print and mail W2C and W3C

$169.00 Single-user Enterprise Efile Version

  • Efile document
  • Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file
  • Import data from W2 efile document

Download and test drive for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation by visiting Halfpricesoft.com.

About Halfpricesoft.com
 Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable, easy-to-use payroll and tax preparation software for small businesses, accountants, and financial professionals. Known for its customer-focused design and cost-effective solutions, Halfpricesoft products help users simplify compliance and streamline year-end reporting.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ezPaycheck Delivers Restaurant-Ready Payroll with Tip, Overtime, and Multi-Location Support for 2026 Compliance

ezPaycheck Delivers Restaurant-Ready Payroll with Tip, Overtime, and Multi-Location Support for 2026 Compliance

Halfpricesoft.com today announced the latest restaurant-focused update to ezPaycheck payroll software, giving food service employers powerful...
New 2025 ezW2Correction Empowers CPAs With a Faster, Easier Way to Process W-2 and W-3 Corrections

New 2025 ezW2Correction Empowers CPAs With a Faster, Easier Way to Process W-2 and W-3 Corrections

Halfpricesoft.com announces the release of ezW2Correction, the powerful and user-friendly solution designed to simplify W-2C and W-3C Correction form ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics