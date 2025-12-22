ez1099 Now Offers Electronic Filing Service, Add-On Feature!

The 2025 ez1099 software now includes a new, time-saving e-file add-on service for any size business.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ez1099 2025 has been unveiled and will easily streamline the preparation, printing, and e-filing of essential IRS forms for businesses and tax professionals. Halfpricesoft.com has also added a cutting-edge electronic filing (e-file) add-on service in ez1099. This powerful new feature ensures businesses of all sizes stay ahead of looming tax efiling deadlines and avoid costly delays.

New Additions & Features:

W2 and 1099 E-File Service now Available for ez1099 and ezW2 Software Securely and easily file W-2 and 1099 forms directly through Halfpricesoft Speed Speed

Form W2 and 1099 E-File Service: Handle year-end reporting faster, easier, and with total confidence.

New Form Added: 1099-DA (Digital Asset Proceeds from Broker Transactions), reporting sales or exchanges of digital assets.

Supports Unlimited Companies: One flat rate for all business filing needs.

Output Options: Print forms on paper, generate PDF copies for recipients, or create IRS FIRE system e-file documents using your TCC.

NEW! Built-In E-File Capability: Streamlines submissions

Comprehensive Form Support:

2025 Form 1099 Series: 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-CAP, 1099-DA, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-LS, 1099-LTC, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-Q, 1099-QA, 1099-R, 1099-S, 1099-SA, 1099-SB,

2025 Form 1098 Series: 1098, 1098-C, 1098-E, 1098-F, 1098-Q, 1098-T

2025 Form 5498 Series: 5498, 5498-ESA, 5498-QA, 5498-SA

Other Forms: 1096, 3921, 3922, W2G, 1097BTC

"With ez1099 2025 and the new e-file add-on, businesses of every size can now handle 1099 reporting faster, easier, and with total confidence," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We built this update to meet the urgent demands of the upcoming tax season. It's powerful, affordable, and intuitive for both new and experienced users."

Early Preparation Advantage: ez1099 2025's step-by-step interface and time-saving automation allow small businesses and accountants to prepare Forms 1099, 1098, and other miscellaneous tax forms well before the deadlines, reducing errors and streamlining IRS submissions. Customers can download a free 30-day trial to test the software before purchasing the full version.

Cost is only $79.00 per installation for the basic print and mail version of ez1099 Software. For $139.00 per installation, the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered is a network version for two installations starting at $199.00 to enable sharing data between computers or offices. Download and test drive today here.

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

At Halfpricesoft.com, we want to empower SMBs and accountants with simple, reliable, and affordable software solutions. From payroll and accounting to check printing, tax form filing, and direct deposit to take control of their financial management. Trusted by thousands of users nationwide, Halfpricesoft.com is dedicated to streamlining business operations and making financial compliance effortless.

