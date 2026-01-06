ezAccounting: Reliable Payroll Records for E-Commerce

ezAccounting offers dependable payroll recordkeeping for e-commerce businesses. Download and try it today at Halfpricesoft.com

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As e-commerce businesses continue to scale in fast-moving digital markets, maintaining accurate and reliable payroll records has become essential. Halfpricesoft.com highlights ezAccounting, a comprehensive business and payroll software solution designed to help online retailers manage payroll records with confidence while supporting day-to-day financial operations.

ezAccounting is the Go to Accounting Solution for US Businesses, CPAs and Accountants. Check out our new e-941 service add on feature! Speed Speed EzAccounting Caters to CPAs, e-Commerce, SMBs and Bookkeepers with many clients with the one flat rate application!

ezAccounting provides e-commerce businesses with dependable payroll recordkeeping, allowing employers to track wages, taxes, and employee information in one centralized system. With growing workforces that may include hourly employees, remote staff, and seasonal workers, ezAccounting helps ensure payroll records remain accurate, organized, and audit-ready.

In addition to payroll record management, ezAccounting supports core accounting functions such as expense tracking, reporting, and data organization, assisting e-commerce operators maintain financial clarity without relying on multiple software tools. Its straightforward design makes it accessible for business owners while remaining robust enough for accountants and bookkeepers.

"E-commerce businesses need payroll records they can trust as they grow," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ezAccounting delivers a reliable solution that helps online sellers stay organized, compliant, and focused on running their business rather than managing paperwork."

Potential customers are invited to download and test ezAccounting for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation. Download today!

EzAccounting is a great fit for e-commerce, agricultural companies and business owners to track income and expense, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms.

The 2026 edition of ezAccounting offers an add-on feature to e-file 940 and 941 quarterly forms, making filing faster and more secure. E-File services with Halfpricesoft.com is a way to submit tax forms electronically to the IRS. This service is designed to make it easier to submit forms and ensure they are processed in a timely manner. Get the details below.

Learn how to efile 941 via ezAccounting in just a few simple steps. For e-filing 941, 940, and 94x forms, you can purchase the efile service on our website.

This easy to use accounting software works with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, XP and Mac computers installed with Boot Camp, Virtual Machine or Parallels

Priced at $199 for ezAccounting 2026 single installation. This is the affordable way to streamline any size business. Clients are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive here.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of SMB accounting software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will assist US business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Our pledge to our customer's is to provide low-cost and high-quality software as well as no-cost, live customer support.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com