Halfpricesoft.com Offers Guide and Video for 1095-C Data Import with ez1095

New Instructional Video and Complimentary Support Help Employers Meet ACA Deadlines with Confidence

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com ensures customer satisfaction with ez1095 instructions on how to import 1095-C data directly from a spreadsheet. This step-by-step guide is designed to support both new and returning customers by reducing confusion, minimizing data entry errors, and saving valuable preparation time. The video, along with comprehensive written guides and extended customer support for the upcoming filing deadlines, is included at no additional cost, reinforcing Halfpricesoft.com's commitment to delivering affordable, user-friendly ACA compliance solutions.

Download ez1095 2025 today at Halfpricesoft.com and simplify your 1095-C filing process before upcoming ACA deadlines.

"We understand that ACA reporting can feel overwhelming, especially as deadlines approach," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "By adding a detailed step-by-step video on importing 1095-C data from spreadsheets, we're giving our customers the clarity and confidence they need, at no additional cost."

ez1095 software offers customers a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menu to make the software quick and easy to set up, use and navigate. Priced from just $295 per installation, ($495 for efile version and $695 for IRS and State filing version) Halfpricesoft.com gives clients a quick way to beat the looming March 31, 2026 ACA form filing deadline with the user friendly ez1095 202 5 e-file service

Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation here.

ez1095 software also allows customers to import data quickly from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients.

$295 per installation paper print and mail version

$495 Federal efile version (client uses their own TCC)

version (client uses their own TCC) $695 State and Federal efile version (client uses their own TCC)

version (client uses their own TCC) Both ez1095 efile version and in-app service (forms) purchase is required to upload to the IRS.

The easy to navigate features include but are not limited to:

Efile direct add-on service. No TCC required for this option!

Clients can roll data forward from previous ez1095 years

Fast data import feature.

Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance.

Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns.

Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage.

Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return.

Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies.

Support unlimited companies.

Support an unlimited number of recipients.

Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers use the FAQ link to get more details regarding the software and download it to take a test drive.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of SMB and accounting software including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers for over 20 years and will help US Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

