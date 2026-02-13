Halfpricesoft.com Enhances New 2025 ezW2Correction with Data Import Options and Efile Direct Feature

New CSV and e-file import features deliver greater accuracy, speed, and peace of mind for employers filing W-2 and W-3 Corrections for years 2015-2025

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has released the latest version of ezW2Correction to assist Accountants and business owners file corrections for years 2015 to 2025 tax forms at one flat rate. The software has been designed to accommodate both returning and new customers with enhanced data import capabilities. We are also reminding clients that if 10 or more returns will be processed that e-filing is now required (How to efile W-2C and W-3C to SSA).

ezW2Correction software has been created to eliminate late W2 and W3 correction penalties with efile version as well as print and mail and PDF feature. We are also now offering efile direct service for Correction W2 and W3 forms

"Our goal is to make correction filing as simple and stress-free as possible," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With new CSV and e-file import options in ezW2Correction, both returning and new customers can correct forms faster, reduce errors, and file with confidence."

The updated software now allows clients to import correction data directly from a CSV file or from an existing e-file document, significantly reducing manual entry and processing time.

These new features provide employers with greater accuracy and efficiency when preparing and filing W-2 and W-3 correction forms. Employers who previously submitted forms with errors are required to file corrections promptly, and ezW2Correction helps speed the process while minimizing delays and compliance risks.

As with all Halfpricesoft.com products, the software features a user-friendly design, allowing clients to begin processing forms immediately after installation.

Prices remain affordable even in the changing economy for all size business owners and accountants and continue to include unlimited form processing for many companies at one flat rate.

$49.00 Single-user basic version

Print and mail W2C and W3C

$169.00 Single-user Enterprise Efile Version

Print and mail

Efile document

Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file

from csv file Import data from W2 efile document



Features included in the application include, but are not limited to:

New efile direct service add-on service

ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.

If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms.

ezW2Correction can support unlimited forms, unlimited recipients and unlimited companies with no extra charge.

ezW2Correction also supports the efile feature.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows clients to completely set up the application before purchase to confirm compatibility. Click to start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction.

