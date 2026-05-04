ezAccounting Software Gains Momentum as Firms Seek Smarter Cost Solutions

ezAccounting Delivers Full-Service Payroll and Accounting Tools with a Risk-Free 30-Day Trial.

REDMOND, Wash., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses and accounting professionals continue to prioritize efficiency and cost control in today's evolving economic landscape, Halfpricesoft.com introduces ezAccounting 2026, a practical, budget-conscious solution designed specifically for CPAs, accountants, and small business owners.

Potential clientsare invited download and test the software with a no-cost, no-obligation 30-day trial. All data entered during the trial remains intact after purchase, allowing for a seamless transition to full use.

Key features include, but are not limited to:

Multi-client management for accounting firms

Full payroll processing with W2, W3, 940, 941, and 943 form support

Miscellaneous check printing for vendors or bonus checks

Built-in tax compliance tools

Secure, stand-alone system for both remote and in-office use

Discounted network licensing options for growing teams

Password protect feature included with network version.

Track income and expense

Generate estimates, invoices, receipts, and packing slips

With rising operational costs impacting firms nationwide, ezAccounting offers a reliable way to simplify workflows while maintaining compliance and accuracy.

"ezAccounting was created for professionals who need powerful tools without the high price tag," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "It's about giving accountants control, flexibility, and real value."

Pricing starts at $199 per calendar year for a single installation, making it one of the most cost-effective solutions available for SMBs and accountants. (Multi-installations is sold at a discount). Try it for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation.

The software is ideal for CPAs, accountants, agricultural businesses, SMBs, and financial professionals who need to:

Process payroll efficiently

Print checks and generate reports

Prepare and file tax forms

Efile direct, add-on 941 feature (both ezAccounting and efile direct forms are required.

Clients can begin utilizing ezAccounting at any time during the year, including mid-year payroll setup, ensuring no delays in implementation.See how to start payroll, mid-year.

Accounting professionals are invited to explore ezAccounting and experience how affordable software can deliver enterprise-level functionality without enterprise-level costs.Start your free trial today

About Halfpricesoft.com:

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable, user-friendly business software designed to simplify accounting, payroll, and tax reporting for professionals and small businesses. With a focus on value, flexibility, and reliability, Halfpricesoft solutions help users streamline operations, maintain compliance, and reduce costs, without sacrificing functionality.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com