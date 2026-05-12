ezCheckprinting and Virtual Printer for QuickBooks Transforms Payment Processing for Less

Flat-rate pricing and innovative virtual printer technology from Halfpricesoft.com help QuickBooks users save time and money

REDMOND, Wash., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses and accounting professionals using QuickBooks can now simplify the check printing process with ezCheckprinting QB version, a cost-effective solution from Halfpricesoft.com. Designed to eliminate complexity and reduce expenses, the software includes a powerful Virtual Printer feature that is transforming how companies handle payments.

Take control of the check printing process today with ezCheckprinting QB version. Download the software and experience the power of the Virtual Printer at a low, flat rate of $149.00 for a single installation. Visit Halfpricesoft.com to get started.

The ezCheckprinting QuickBooks version integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks, allowing users to print checks instantly without the need for expensive pre-printed forms or complicated setups. At the heart of this solution is the Virtual Printer, an innovative tool that captures check data directly from QuickBooks and routes it into ezCheckprinting for fast, accurate processing.

This game-changing feature enables businesses to:

Print checks on blank stock through QB using ezCheckprinting and virtual printer.

Eliminate the cost of pre-printed check inventory

Process payments quickly with minimal setup

Maintain full control over check formatting and layout

Supports unlimited checks for many companies at one flat rate

"The Virtual Printer feature truly changes the game for QuickBooks users," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "It bridges the gap between QuickBooks and efficient check printing, saving businesses both time and money while keeping operations simple and secure."

Unlike costly subscription services, ezCheckprinting and virtual printer offers a flat-rate pricing of $149.00 for a single installation, making it an affordable choice for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers managing multiple clients. Users can print unlimited checks without worrying about per-check fees or ongoing monthly charges.

With its intuitive interface, ezCheckprinting requires little to no training, allowing users to get up and running quickly. The software is especially beneficial for firms that need to manage check payments across multiple accounts while maintaining accuracy and compliance.

Halfpricesoft.com announced that ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer will remain at its current low price of $149.00 for a single installation, providing QuickBooks customers with a dependable, cost-effective alternative to expensive check printing solutions and pre-printed check stock

About Halfpricesoft.com:

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider of affordable business software solutions for small businesses, accountants, and financial professionals. The company specializes in payroll, accounting, tax filing, and check printing software designed to simplify operations and reduce costs. With a commitment to innovation and value, Halfpricesoft.com delivers reliable tools that help businesses operate more efficiently without expensive subscriptions.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com