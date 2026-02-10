EZEE FIBER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DAYNET' FIBER OPTIC ASSETS IN DAYTON, TEXAS

Acquisition accelerates Ezee Fiber's expansion in Greater Houston region

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber internet service provider Ezee Fiber today announced it has acquired the assets and network of DayNet, a provider of fiber-based telecommunications services to residences in Dayton, Texas.

This acquisition includes 76 miles of high-quality, installed fiber infrastructure. Terms were not disclosed. The network was built by the city of Dayton in 2022 and mainly serves residences in Dayton, an area Ezee Fiber has targeted for expansion and growth.

"The acquisition enables us to further accelerate our Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network deployment in Greater Houston. Our growth in our headquarters state of Texas was recently enhanced by our acquisition of Woodlands-based Tachus fiber internet during 2025," says Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer of Ezee Fiber.

In commenting on the move, city officials said, "The City of Dayton is pleased to transition ownership of the Daynet Fiber System to Ezee Fiber, a trusted local provider committed to serving and supporting Daynet customers into the future," says Mayor Martin Mudd, city of Dayton.

Since Marino joined in 2023, Ezee Fiber has expanded its operations in Texas and grown outside of the state. Currently, Ezee Fiber has established businesses in New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon and Washington behind total investments of over $1.25 billion, creating hundreds of jobs in construction, operations, community relations and sales.

Marino added that Ezee Fiber is planning further expansions into additional states across the United States in 2026 and beyond.

While the integration of DayNet is just beginning, Marino adds that customers can expect to hear from Ezee Fiber soon about switching their service.

Residents and business owners can visit ezeefiber.com to learn more about the company's award-winning service.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves.

Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition.

Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com

