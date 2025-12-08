Ezee Fiber Begins Construction in Algona and Pacific, Accelerating Fiber Expansion Across Washington State

Houston-based provider now constructing its network across six Washington cities

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a rapidly growing provider of 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet, today announced the start of construction on its all-fiber network in the cities of Algona and Pacific in Washington State. The expansion marks the next phase of the company's continued investment in bringing multi-gigabit, symmetrical fiber internet to communities across the Puget Sound region.

Construction teams have begun engineering preparation and underground fiber deployment throughout both cities. When complete, residents and businesses in Algona and Pacific will have access to Ezee Fiber's high-performance network offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds, no data caps, no long-term contracts, and straightforward lifetime pricing.

"Algona and Pacific are community-driven cities, and we're excited to bring our modern, 100% fiber network to homes and businesses here," said Eddie Abreu, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Pacific Northwest Region at Ezee Fiber. "Our mission is to deliver exceptional internet performance with transparent pricing and local customer support — giving every household and business the speed and reliability they deserve."

Ezee Fiber's Washington State expansion began in early 2025 and has rapidly grown across the region. With the addition of Algona and Pacific, Ezee Fiber is now constructing and delivering service across multiple communities throughout the Puget Sound region, including Kent, Des Moines, and Puyallup, with other cities in active development. As part of this expansion, the company has opened a regional office in Kent and is actively hiring new team members to grow along with Ezee Fiber in the community.

Residents can expect construction zones to move quickly through neighborhoods, with service activation beginning on a rolling basis as individual fiber segments are completed. Ezee Fiber's teams will provide advance notice to neighborhoods, and all construction restoration will follow city requirements and industry best practices.

"We're building for the long-term—fiber that will serve these communities for decades to come," added Abreu. "Whether people are working from home, gaming, streaming, or running a business, our network is designed to perform now and scale well into the future."

Ezee Fiber encourages residents and businesses to check availability, or learn more about career opportunities, at ezeefiber.com.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com

