Ezee Fiber Champions Future Innovators: Supports ASK Academy Robotics Team in National Competition

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASK Academy Middle School Robotics Team is gearing up for the national stage after earning second place overall at the New Mexico state robotics competition this past weekend in Hobbs. The team will proudly represent the state as New Mexico's only middle school finalist at the Texas BEST Robotics World Championships in Dallas December 11 - 13.

Helping make that trip possible is Ezee Fiber, which has donated $7,500 to cover the scholars' travel expenses as part of its ongoing commitment to STEM education and workforce development in the communities it serves.

"We are incredibly inspired by the talent, creativity, and determination of these students," said Carlos Rosas, Ezee Fiber New Mexico Senior Vice President/General Manager. "They design, build, and program their own robots, present to panels of judges, and compete at the highest level—all skills that mirror what it takes to succeed in today's technology-driven world. Supporting these young innovators isn't just an investment in education—it's an investment in the future of our industry and our community."

The ASK Academy's Robotics Program provides hands-on opportunities for students to explore engineering, coding, teamwork, and problem-solving, preparing them for high-demand careers in science and technology.

"Ezee Fiber's generosity means our students can take their talents to a national stage," said Catherine Noble, ASK Academy Middle School Project Manager. "It's exciting for them to see that companies right here in New Mexico believe in their potential."

Ezee Fiber's sponsorship is part of its broader effort to support local schools and programs that inspire the next generation of engineers, technicians, and innovators—the same types of professionals who help the company build and maintain its cutting-edge fiber network across New Mexico and beyond.

