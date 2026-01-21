Ezee Fiber Installs First Customers in Illinois; Accelerates Expansion Across Chicagoland

Installations are now underway in Oak Brook and Streamwood. Residents in these communities now have access to Ezee Fiber's high-performance network, featuring symmetrical multi-gig speeds, no data caps, no hidden fees, and transparent lifetime pricing. The company differentiates itself through locally staffed customer support teams and a focus on delivering a reliable, high-quality customer experience distinct from legacy providers.

"We're excited to bring our modern, 100% fiber network to homes in Illinois," said Greg Thomas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Midwest Region at Ezee Fiber. "Communities deserve more than basic connectivity. Our focus is on delivering ultra-fast speeds, reliability, and long-term infrastructure that supports how people live and work today—and into the future."

Ezee Fiber's Illinois expansion began construction in 2025 and continues to scale rapidly. In addition to Oak Brook and Streamwood, the company is actively building fiber infrastructure across multiple neighboring Chicagoland communities, with service activating on a rolling basis as construction is completed.

Residents can expect construction activity to move efficiently through neighborhoods. Ezee Fiber will provide advance notice ahead of construction and will complete all restoration in accordance with municipal requirements and industry best practices.

"What we're building is designed to serve communities for decades," Thomas added. "Whether customers are working from home, streaming, gaming, or running a business, our network is engineered to deliver consistent, high-performance connectivity."

Ezee Fiber encourages residents to check availability and learn more at ezeefiber.com.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing fiber internet company delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value.

The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, and Washington, supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com.

SOURCE Ezee Fiber