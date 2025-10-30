Ezee Fiber Begins Construction in Des Moines and Puyallup, Marking Continued Expansion Across Washington State

Announcement comes days after start of service in Kent, WA

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a rapidly expanding 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet service provider, today announced the start of construction on its state-of-the-art fiber network in Des Moines and Puyallup, Washington. This marks the next major milestone in Ezee Fiber's ongoing investment to bring fast, reliable, and future-proof internet service to communities across the state.

The new construction projects follow Ezee Fiber's successful Washington launch of service in Kent on October 22, 2025, and are part of the company's $400 million-plus commitment to expanding its footprint throughout the Puget Sound region.

"Momentum is building across Washington," said Eddie Abreu, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Pacific Northwest Region at Ezee Fiber. "With construction beginning in Des Moines and Puyallup, we're rapidly growing our network and delivering on our promise to bring next-generation fiber connectivity to more communities. Each new city represents another step toward giving residents the fast and frustration-free internet they deserve."

As a part of its community-first approach, Ezee Fiber is committed to keeping residents and local businesses informed throughout the construction process. The company will communicate extensively before and during construction through mailed notices, signage in affected areas, and door hangers from its construction contractors. Temporary road or lane closures may be required in some neighborhoods, but property access will be maintained whenever possible. Residents will be notified at least ten days in advance of any temporary road or parking restrictions.

Ezee Fiber has also created an online resource (ezeefiber.com/fiber-construction) for residents seeking up-to-date information about the network build in their area. The site includes construction FAQs, service availability updates, and contact options for questions. Washington residents and businesses can also reach Ezee Fiber directly at [email protected] for local construction inquiries.

Ezee Fiber's proactive communication practices are designed to minimize disruption and ensure transparency as network construction progresses in each community. The company works closely with local officials and stakeholders to coordinate access, permitting, and public right-of-way use, ensuring that construction supports broader efforts to expand high-speed broadband access across Washington.

Ezee Fiber's network will deliver multi-gigabit speeds up to 8 Gbps, ensuring seamless performance for streaming, gaming, remote work, and smart-home technology. Every Ezee Fiber connection is 100% fiber-to-the-home, not a mix of old and new infrastructure, giving residents and small businesses access to the full power and reliability of modern fiber.

The company's community-first service model sets it apart, offering no data caps, no term contracts, lifetime pricing guarantees, and dedicated local support teams. Construction in these new areas will continue through early 2026, with service activations to follow on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis. The company plans to announce additional Washington market expansions in the months ahead.

Ezee Fiber also announced today that Vancouver, Washington, has joined its expanding service footprint, marking the company's first major build in Southwest Washington.

Ezee Fiber encourages residents and businesses to check availability and learn more at ezeefiber.com.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com

Contact:

Jim Schwartz

Senior Director, Communications

Ezee Fiber

[email protected]

(832) 792-3727

SOURCE Ezee Fiber