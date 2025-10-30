Ezee Fiber Begins Construction in Vancouver, Bringing Next-Generation Fiber Internet to Southwest Washington

Announcement comes days after service launches in Kent, WA

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a rapidly expanding 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet service provider, today announced the start of construction on its state-of-the-art fiber network in Vancouver, Washington. This marks the next significant milestone in Ezee Fiber's ongoing investment to bring fast, reliable, and future-proof internet service to communities across the state.

The new construction project follows Ezee Fiber's successful Washington launch of service in Kent on October 22, 2025, and is part of the company's $400 million-plus commitment to expanding its footprint throughout the Southwest Washington region.

"Vancouver marks an important next step in our Washington expansion," said Eddie Abreu, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Pacific Northwest Region at Ezee Fiber. "With construction beginning in Vancouver, we're rapidly growing our network in Southwest Washington, and delivering on our promise to bring fast, reliable, and frustration-free connectivity to more communities. This investment brings next-generation connectivity to more residents and businesses, helping strengthen Vancouver's digital future."

As a part of its community-first approach, Ezee Fiber is committed to keeping Vancouver residents and local businesses informed throughout the construction process. The company will communicate extensively before and during construction through mailed notices, signage in affected areas, and door hangers from its construction contractors. Temporary road or lane closures may be required in some neighborhoods, but property access will be maintained whenever possible. Residents will be notified at least ten days in advance of any temporary road or parking restrictions.

Ezee Fiber has also created an online resource (ezeefiber.com/fiber-construction) for Vancouver residents seeking up-to-date information about the network build in their area. The site includes construction FAQs, service availability updates, and contact options for questions. Washington residents and businesses can also reach Ezee Fiber directly at [email protected] for local construction inquiries.

Ezee Fiber's proactive communication practices are designed to minimize disruption and ensure transparency as network construction progresses. The company works closely with local officials and stakeholders to coordinate access, permitting, and public right-of-way use, ensuring that construction supports broader efforts to expand high-speed broadband access across the entire state.

Ezee Fiber's network will deliver multi-gigabit speeds up to 8 Gbps, ensuring seamless performance for streaming, gaming, remote work, and smart-home technology. Every Ezee Fiber connection is 100% fiber-to-the-home, not a mix of old and new infrastructure, giving residents and small businesses access to the full power and reliability of modern fiber.

The company's community-first service model sets it apart, offering no data caps, no term contracts, lifetime pricing guarantees, and dedicated local support teams. Construction in Vancouver will continue through early 2026, with service activations to follow on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis. The company plans to announce additional Washington market expansions in the months ahead.

Ezee Fiber also announced today that Des Moines and Puyallup in the Seattle metro area have joined its expanding service footprint.

Ezee Fiber encourages residents and businesses to check availability and learn more at ezeefiber.com.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com

Contact:

Jim Schwartz

Senior Director, Communications

Ezee Fiber

[email protected]

(832) 792-3727

SOURCE Ezee Fiber