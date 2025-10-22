Ezee Fiber Connects First Customer in Kent, WA, Marking Launch in Washington State

Houston-based fiber provider brings multi-gig internet to Puget Sound region with community-first approach

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a rapidly growing 100% fiber-optic internet provider, today announced the successful connection of its first customer in Kent, Washington, marking the company's official arrival in the Puget Sound region. This milestone kicks off a major expansion across Washington State, where Ezee Fiber is investing more than $400 million to bring ultra-fast, reliable fiber internet to homes across the region.

Eddie Abreu, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Pacific Northwest Region at Ezee Fiber.

"We're thrilled to light up our very first customer in Kent and officially become part of the Puget Sound community," said Eddie Abreu, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Pacific Northwest Region at Ezee Fiber. "Washington State represents a vibrant, forward-thinking region that deserves internet infrastructure built for the future. We've been warmly welcomed by residential communities and local government partners alike, and are eager to be part of the fabric of the communities we serve."

With a commitment to transparency, local hiring, and network resiliency, Ezee Fiber is building a 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network designed to deliver symmetrical multi-gig speeds—up to 8 Gbps for homes. Unlike traditional providers, Ezee Fiber offers lifetime pricing, no data caps, no term contracts, and a locally based support team.

The expansion into Washington is part of Ezee Fiber's broader mission to close the digital divide by delivering next-generation connectivity to neighborhoods across the region. In addition to Kent, the company is actively constructing its network in other cities across the Puget Sound area, with additional launches planned for early 2026.

Ezee Fiber encourages residents and businesses to check availability and learn more at ezeefiber.com.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com

Contact:

Jim Schwartz

Senior Director, Communications

Ezee Fiber

[email protected]

(832) 792-3727

SOURCE Ezee Fiber