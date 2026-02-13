Ezee Fiber expands fiber-to-the-premises network into Oregon

Construction to begin soon in Salem and surrounding communities

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber announced today that it will expand its fiber-to-the-premises network into Oregon, bringing multi-gig fiber internet service to residential and business customers in the Salem area. Customer installations are expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

The company said the expansion will create regional employment opportunities, including construction workers, installation technicians, sales and marketing staff, and community engagement personnel. Ezee Fiber also plans to establish a regional office in Salem.

"I'm proud to bring Ezee Fiber's multi-gig internet service to homes and businesses in Oregon," said Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer of Ezee Fiber.

Marino said customer support has contributed to the company's growth over the past two years. The company reports a 4.9-star Google rating and thousands of five-star reviews. Ezee Fiber has also received PCMag's Fastest ISPs for Gaming 2026 recognition and multiple Ookla Speedtest awards for speed and reliability.

The company said its service includes no term contracts, data caps or mandatory fees, along with locally based customer support.

"We are excited for residents and businesses in the Salem region to soon have access to our multi-gig fiber internet," said Eddie Abreu, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Ezee Fiber's Pacific Northwest region.

Abreu said the network will serve single-family neighborhoods, apartments, master-planned communities, schools and businesses. Residential customers will have access to symmetrical speeds up to 8 gigabits per second, while business customers can receive dedicated service up to 100 gigabits per second.

Residents and businesses can visit ezeefiber.com to check availability and preregister for service.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves.

Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition.

Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com

