Ezee Fiber investing over $250 million in a New Mexico fiber-to-the-premise network

Expansion extends geographic footprint beyond Texas

HOUSTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber today announced the expansion of its 100% fiber network into New Mexico. The buildout will deliver premium, multi-gig fiber internet to residential and business customers in Albuquerque, the state's largest city, and surrounding communities. Engineering and Construction is underway, and the company expects customer installations to begin in September. The expansion represents the first phase of Ezee Fiber's strategic plan to extend its network across multiple states and geographies. The announcement was made by Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm incredibly proud that neighboring New Mexico will be Ezee Fiber's first market outside Texas. Our investment of over $250 million demonstrates a long-term commitment to the community and will address the growing demand for best-in-class multi-gig fiber internet. Our network build will cover neighborhoods, condo and apartment buildings, master-planned communities, small and large businesses, schools, and municipal facilities," said Marino. "Residential customers will have access to 1 Gig, 2 Gig, 5 Gig, and 8 Gig symmetrical fiber internet. Business customers can expect fiber connectivity solutions that scale with their unique needs offering enterprise-level speeds and service from 1 Gig to 100 Gig."

Ezee Fiber will create over 350 employment opportunities for construction personnel, installation technicians, and sales, marketing, and community engagement associates.

"The Albuquerque Broadband Office mission is to increase options for high-quality, affordable internet with infrastructure and networks built in an equitable manner that benefits all residents, not just certain neighborhoods," said Catherine Nicolaou, City of Albuquerque Broadband Program Manager. "The addition of Ezee Fiber to our local internet ecosystem delivers state-of-the-art technology to homes and businesses from a company with a value system that aligns with ours. We anticipate the benefits for our city and in neighboring areas as well."

"Our move into New Mexico will allow residents to enjoy a significantly better internet experience driven by industry-leading internet speeds up to 8 Gig at incredible prices. Our customers have honored us with a 4.9 Google rating and thousands of 5-star reviews. There are no contracts, fees, or data caps. Our service includes lifetime pricing and friendly, local customer service. Long wait times, outdated technology, confusing bills, and frustrating customer service will be history for any new Ezee Fiber customers. We are committed to being your reliable partner in today's digital world," added Carlos Rosas, SVP and General Manager of Ezee Fiber's New Mexico operations.

Residents and business owners can visit ezeefiber.com to learn more, check availability, and pre-register for service to be among the first to receive Ezee Fiber internet.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing Houston-based fiber telecommunications company that provides premium multi-gig fiber internet service to residential customers, businesses and government agencies, hospital systems, and educational institutions through its 100% fiber-optic network. The company is built on a foundation of operational excellence, exceptional customer service, premium internet speeds, and straightforward, transparent pricing. It operates a carrier-grade network where its customers are supported by local teams that live and work in the communities they serve. Visit ezeefiber.com for more information.

