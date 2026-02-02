EZEE FIBER RECOGNIZED BY PC MAG AS FASTEST ISP FOR GAMING

Company Multiple Award Winner For Speed, Performance, Customer Service

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed internet services, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by PCMag as the Fastest ISP for Gaming in 2026. This accolade underscores Ezee Fiber's commitment to delivering exceptional internet performance, low latency, and a superior online gaming experience for its customers.

"Gaming requires speed, ultra-low latency, reliability, and consistency—and that's exactly what Ezee Fiber delivers," said Matt Marino, CEO of Ezee Fiber. "Being recognized by PCMag is a testament to the hard work of our team and our ongoing investment in cutting-edge network technology. We are dedicated to helping gamers stay ahead of the competition without lag or interruptions."

The recognition comes as Ezee Fiber continues to expand its network, now connecting thousands of homes with fiber-optic infrastructure designed for ultra-fast speeds and low latency. PCMag's evaluation considered a range of performance metrics, including download and upload speeds, ping, and overall consistency, placing Ezee Fiber at the top for gaming experiences.

Gamers across the country increasingly rely on high-performance internet to support competitive play, streaming, and multiplayer collaboration. Ezee Fiber's award-winning service ensures users can enjoy these experiences seamlessly.

Ezee Fiber has won a broad array of recognition in recent years, including Fastest ISP for gaming (2026); Fastest ISP in USA (2024, 2025); earned 4.9 reviews on Facebook and Google, and won a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave award (2023, 2024, 2025), among others.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves.

Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition.

