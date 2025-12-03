ezPaycheck Bundle Offers Affordable Two-Year Payroll Solution for Holiday Staffing

Cost-effective payroll solution is available for temporary staff and the 2026 Payroll Year in unique ezPaycheck 2025-2026 bundle version.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new ezPaycheck 2025-2026 Bundle offers an affordable, two-year payroll solution tailored to help businesses manage the holiday rush with confidence. Halfpricesoft.com designed the software to simplify seasonal staffing as well as everyday payroll operations, this comprehensive bundle equips employers with the tools they need to onboard temporary workers quickly, process payroll accurately, and maintain smooth operations long after the holidays are over.

ezPaycheck 2025 has recently been updated with 2025 W2/W3 forms to enable tax service professionals to easily streamline payroll, tax forms and reports, in-house. As an added bonus, Halfpricesoft.com is now offering ezPaycheck 2025 at $119 (reg. $169), and ezPaycheck 2025 & 2026 combo at $199 (reg. $338)

"The ezPaycheck 2025–2026 bundle provides businesses with a cost-effective solution to manage seasonal holiday staff while staying fully prepared for the 2026 payroll year," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Unique features for ezPaycheck payroll software include:

Supports tax form processing for 940, 941 and 943. Also, now offering a new Efile 941 add on feature. W2 and W3 form processing (Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3)

PDF feature available at no additional cost

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost).

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods.

Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes.

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version, separately.

Don't miss the savings for ezPaycheck 2025 at only $119.00 and the 2025-2026 bundle for years at $199.00 for single installations. Accountants and tax professionals find this application an affordable solution to process payroll, in-house. It supports unlimited checks for many clients for one flat rate. Test drive for compatibility for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation here.

For more than two decades, Halfpricesoft.com has been a trusted partner to thousands of U.S. businesses, delivering powerful and affordable software solutions designed to simplify everyday operations. From online and desktop payroll tools to employee attendance tracking, accounting, check printing, W2, 1099, 1095 filing, and ezACH direct deposit software—Halfpricesoft.com offers everything small business owners need to stay compliant, save time, and run more efficiently. Whether you're managing payroll in-house or streamlining tax reporting, our easy-to-use software is built to help you take control and grow with confidence.

