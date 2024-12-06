ezPaycheck Payroll Software Streamlines Year-End Tax Reporting with IRS 2024 Form Updates

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com, a leading provider of innovative and affordable software solutions for small businesses, announces a significant update to its popular ezPaycheck payroll software. The update ensures compatibility with the latest IRS 2024 Form 940 and 943, streamlining year-end tax filing for businesses. Recognizing the importance of a smooth transition into the new financial year, Halfpricesoft.com is also offering a special year-end deal on its ezPaycheck software.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently released the updated Form 940, Employer's Annual Federal Unemployment (FUTA) Tax Return, for the 2024 tax year. Staying ahead of the curve, Halfpricesoft.com has meticulously updated ezPaycheck to incorporate these changes, ensuring accuracy and compliance for businesses during the crucial year-end tax season. This proactive approach underscores Halfpricesoft.com's commitment to providing small businesses with dependable and up-to-date tools.

This update is particularly beneficial for small businesses that handle their payroll in-house. ezPaycheck, designed with simplicity and user-friendliness in mind, eliminates the complexities often associated with payroll processing and tax filing. The software's intuitive interface allows even those without specialized accounting knowledge to navigate the process with ease, minimizing the risk of errors and ensuring timely and accurate tax submissions.

To further assist small businesses in preparing for the upcoming year, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a special promotion. For a limited time, businesses can purchase the 2024 & 2025 bundle version of ezPaycheck at the discounted price of $199. This incredible offer provides businesses with two years of access to the software's robust features, representing significant cost savings and ensuring continued compliance with IRS regulations.

One of the standout features of ezPaycheck is its comprehensive tax handling capabilities. The software automatically calculates federal, state, and local taxes, including Social Security tax, Medicare, employer unemployment taxes, and deductions for 401K and insurance. This automation eliminates the need for manual calculations, reducing the potential for errors and saving businesses valuable time and resources. Furthermore, ezPaycheck includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ensuring accurate calculations regardless of the business's location.

ezPaycheck goes beyond tax calculations and form printing. The software empowers businesses to manage their entire payroll process efficiently.

Here are some of the key features of ezPaycheck:

Print Payroll Checks: Print paychecks on blank or pre-printed check paper, with options for stub-only printing.

Print paychecks on blank or pre-printed check paper, with options for stub-only printing. Multiple Payroll Periods: Supports various payroll frequencies, including daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly.

Supports various payroll frequencies, including daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly. Employee PTO Tracking: Easily track and manage employee paid time off.

Easily track and manage employee paid time off. Multi-Company Support: Manage payroll for multiple companies under one roof with a single flat rate.

Manage payroll for multiple companies under one roof with a single flat rate. Network Access: Enables secure access to payroll data across a network.

For businesses new to ezPaycheck, Halfpricesoft.com offers a no-obligation, free 30-day trial. This trial period allows businesses to explore the software's full range of features and experience its user-friendly design firsthand.

To learn more about ezPaycheck and to download the free trial, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp .

