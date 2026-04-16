ezPaycheck Simplifies Payroll Processing with Free PDF Check and Report Printing

Affordable, user-friendly solution helps small businesses and accountants streamline payroll while reducing costs.

REDMOND, Wash., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com introduces a fresh approach to payroll processing with ezPaycheck, giving small businesses and accountants an easier, more cost-effective way to print payroll checks and reports in PDF format. Designed for efficiency and simplicity, ezPaycheck allows users to quickly process payroll, calculate taxes, and generate batches of paychecks, all while offering built-in flexibility to print checks and reports directly to PDF at no additional cost.

Discover a simpler, more affordable way to manage payroll. Download ezPaycheck today and test it risk-free for 30 days at Halfpricesoft.com.

With native "Print to PDF" functionality available in Windows 11, clients can easily select "Windows Print to PDF" when printing checks, reports, or forms, creating secure digital records instantly without the need for extra tools or expenses.

"ezPaycheck gives businesses a simple and affordable way to manage payroll while taking advantage of built-in PDF capabilities," said Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "It's about making payroll easier, faster, and more accessible."

Businesses looking to cut payroll processing costs and improve efficiency can try ezPaycheck risk-free for 30 days. Trial will print on checks and reports until the key is purchased.

Key Features Include:

Free PDF printing for checks, reports, and payroll documents (available with Windows 11)

for checks, reports, and payroll documents Support for multiple pay types: hourly, salary, shift, piece, load, and mileage

Unlimited company accounts at no additional cost

Network version available for multi-user access

Flexible payroll schedules: daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly

Print payroll checks on blank or pre-printed check stock

Automatic calculation of federal, Social Security, Medicare, and unemployment taxes

Built-in tax tables for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Process payroll for multiple companies simultaneously

Print key tax forms including 940, 941, 943, W-2, and W-3

New efile 941 add-on feature

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7, with a separate version available for Mac users. Priced at just $169 per calendar year for a single installation, clients can print unlimited checks for many different companies at one flat rate. Potential clients are invited to download and try the software for up to 30 days before purchasing . Data remains when switching from trial to paid version. No adding data twice!

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com has provided trusted, affordable business software solutions for over 20 years. Its product lineup includes payroll, check printing, tax filing, ACA reporting, and direct deposit software, helping thousands of businesses streamline operations and stay compliant with ease.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com