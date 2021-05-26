Ezra Mehlman Named as a Top Healthcare Investor of 2021 by GrowthCap

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare private equity firm, today announced that Ezra Mehlman has been recognized as a Top 25 Healthcare Investor of 2021 by GrowthCap.

With over 750 investors considered, awardees were selected on deal experience and track record, strategic and operational capabilities provided to portfolio companies, unique and differentiated attributes, as well as contributions to charitable work and overall industry advancement. Whether in healthcare software, healthcare services, medical technologies, biotechnology, the connected patient experience, or other areas, the accomplished individuals who were ultimately selected have demonstrated a deep commitment to healthcare and as a result have succeeded both from a business standpoint as well as in having significant societal impact.

"Ezra is one of those rare investors who is equally capable at advising his companies on financing as he is on the business strategy and operations," said Leah Sparks, CEO & Founder of Wildflower Health, who has worked with Mehlman as an investor and Board member since 2018. "He is extremely observant of the dynamics at both his portfolio companies and the broader healthcare market, which he interprets into actionable insights that entrepreneurs like me can take and run with. I feel so lucky to have him as part of our team."

Ezra joined HEP in 2010, while completing his M.B.A. at Columbia Business School. Prior to joining the team, Ezra was a Senior Analyst at the Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ: ABCO), providing best practice consulting and research services to hospitals and health systems. After leaving the Advisory Board Company, Ezra served as a Senior Consultant in the healthcare practice of Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on engagements in the provider space.

Ezra is currently on the board of directors of CenterPointeBehavioral Health System, Jvion, Twistle, and Wildflower Health. He previously served on the board of directors AxiaMed(acquired by Bank of America), Applied Pathways (acquired by AIM Specialty Health, a division of Anthem, Inc) and InDemand Interpreting (acquired by Stratus Video/AMN Healthcare). He sits on the Harvard School of Public Health's Health Policy and Management Executive Council. He is on the faculty of Columbia Business School.

Ezra holds a B.A. cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners invests primarily in privately held, lower middle market companies in healthcare services and healthcare information technology. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare.

