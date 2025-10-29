Ezurio and onceLabs Partner to Accelerate Bluetooth Channel Sounding Development

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in wireless modules, SOMs, and IoT solutions, announces a strategic partnership with onceLabs, a U.S.-based Nordic Semiconductor design partner specializing in custom Bluetooth LE application software. This collaboration empowers customers to pair robust, scalable hardware with advanced application layer software that bridges devices, apps, and the cloud.

This strength is demonstrated in their joint work on Bluetooth Channel Sounding, which achieves tens-of-centimeter ranging accuracy for secure access, proximity services, and indoor navigation. The combination of Ezurio's modules, onceLabs' custom software application development, and BLE Hero (onceLabs' free mobile app) eases exploration of the latest ranging capabilities on commercially available Android and Bluetooth LE hardware, tools, and utilities.

onceLabs delivers custom embedded and mobile application software, with a focus on latency reduction, power optimization, and robust user experience. With deep expertise in Bluetooth LE, as well as Wi‑Fi, Thread/Matter, LoRa, and Cellular, onceLabs helps teams move quickly from prototype to production.

Ezurio's Nordic-based modules – BL54L15 and BL54L15µ (nRF54L), BL5340 (nRF53), and BL654 (nRF52)-- combined with onceLabs' application layer software, delivers a seamless path from concept to connected product. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to reduce complexity, optimize performance, and ensure designs are production ready.

"Ezurio is committed to making wireless development simpler and more accessible for even the latest Bluetooth LE capabilities, like Channel Sounding," said Jonathan Kaye, VP of Product Management at Ezurio. "Our partnership, accelerates customer testing, enablement and real-world deployment of cutting-edge wireless technologies."

"onceLabs approaches every engagement as FAEs at heart — translating use cases into technical requirements and delivering embedded and mobile application software that brings concepts to life," said Joseph Bakalor, President and CTO of onceLabs. "Our partnership with Ezurio helps product teams realize the potential of Bluetooth LE and multiprotocol wireless."

The Ezurio + onceLabs partnership highlights a shared focus on helping launch successful consumer and IoT products on time and at scale, leveraging the latest technologies and solutions.

More information at: Ezurio.com/partners/oncelabs or oncelabs.com

About Ezurio

Ezurio turns design possibilities into reality with RF modules, system-on-modules, antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions that accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and speed time to market.

About onceLabs

onceLabs is a software company specializing in embedded and mobile application development with deep expertise in Bluetooth LE, Wi-Fi, cellular, and other wireless protocols.

