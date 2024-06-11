Ezurio Announces the Newest Addition to Their Wi-Fi 6 Portfolio: The Sona™ NX611 Featuring the NXP IW611 Chipset for Next-Generation Industrial IoT Applications

AKRON, Ohio, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio,(the new name for Laird Connectivity) a global leader in connectivity, today announces the Sona™ NX611, the latest addition to their growing portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 modules. This advanced module family leverages the NXP IW611 chipset and is specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of industrial IoT applications, offering unparalleled performance, reliability, and security.

The Sona NX611 is the latest example of Ezurio's Premium Wi-Fi Advantage, which provides customers with access to meticulously engineered hardware and software, global support, and regulatory services all under one roof. The module combines Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities, ensuring high-speed data transmission and enhanced wireless communication. It supports dual-frequency operation on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, achieving data rates up to 600 Mbps; this makes it an ideal solution for high-bandwidth industrial environments requiring robust and efficient wireless connectivity. Also, the module operates within the industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, guaranteeing reliable performance in diverse environmental settings.

"With its robust performance, flexible integration options, and advanced security features, the Sona NX611 sets a new standard for reliable and secure wireless connectivity in demanding industrial IoT applications," said Andy Ross, senior product manager, Ezurio. "This product exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower our customers to achieve their connectivity goals with confidence."

Engineered for versatility, the Sona NX611 is available in several form factors, including:

SIP package





M.2 1216 SMT





M.2 2230 Key E pluggable options





12mm x18mm integrated chip antenna solution

Together these variants provide the broadest range of single chip Wi-Fi 6 options in the market. The continued use of the M.2 standard with our modules provides a flexible solution for different application demands.

As part of Ezurio's Premium Wi-Fi Advantage program, this module has been rigorously tested for compatibility with the NXP family of processors and supports Ezurio's Linux connectivity stack software and Android OS. This ensures compatibility with multiple Linux kernel versions, to facilitate smooth integration into existing systems and accelerating development cycles.

The Sona NX611 is currently under development and will be in mass production by September 2024. The module will be globally certified with FCC, ISED, UKCA, CE and Bluetooth SIG to reduce costs and speed time to market. Visit the product page for all the latest product information and access to preliminary documentation via Ezurio's documentation section.

For more information on the Sona NX611 and how it can enhance your industrial IoT solutions, visit the Sona NX611 webpage: www.ezurio.com/sona-nx611-series

About Ezurio

Ezurio turns design possibility into reality with a comprehensive range of RF modules, system-on-modules, single board computers, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions. With decades of engineering expertise, Ezurio provides solutions that reduce development costs and time to market. Our global reach and unmatched support are backed by a resilient global supply chain that gives our customers the stability to overcome every design challenge with confidence. Turn design possibility into reality with Ezurio, your connectivity expert.

To learn more about Ezurio, visit www.ezurio.com

