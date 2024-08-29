Ezurio Announces the Sona™ TI351 Wi-Fi® 6 Series in Collaboration with Texas Instruments

Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth® LE 5.4 Connectivity for Low-Power Industrial IoT

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in connectivity, today announces the upcoming Sona™ TI351, the latest addition to the growing Sona portfolio of Wi-Fi® 6 modules. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of industrial and medical IoT applications, the Sona TI351 combines cutting-edge wireless technology with a compact, robust form factor, ensuring reliable and secure connectivity in the most challenging environments.

Based on the Texas Instruments SimpleLink™ CC3351 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® LE companion IC, the Sona TI351 is engineered with the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth LE 5.4 standards, delivering high data throughput, enhanced range, and improved network efficiency. With dual-band capabilities, the TI351 supports high-speed data rates of up to 40 Mbps, making it ideal for applications that require real-time data transmission and low-latency communication.

"The Sona TI351 is a game-changer for industrial IoT, combining the power of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 to deliver unmatched connectivity and efficiency, in a cost-effective solution" said Andy Ross, Senior Product Manager. "This collaboration with Texas Instruments underscores our commitment to delivering premium connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers"

The Sona TI351 is an Ezurio Premium Wi-Fi Advantage solution, with superior connectivity, hardware, software, regulatory, and global support that is unmatched by any other provider. The TI351 is purpose-built for industrial IoT connectivity with access to SDIO and UART interfaces, industrial operating temp range, latest generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE combination and available in both pluggable card and SMT M.2 packaging. Eight different pre certified antennas families are available with the TI351 offering form factors such as chip, mini nanoblade and FlexPIFA providing flexible implementation, optimized performance and significantly faster route to regulatory approvals.

"At Texas Instruments, we are committed to enabling seamless and efficient connectivity solutions," says Shmulki Elgavi, product line manager of Wi-Fi connectivity, Texas Instruments. "Our collaboration with Ezurio is a testament to this commitment, combining our reliable Wi-Fi technology with Ezurio's innovative approach to deliver wireless products that set new industry standards."

The Sona TI351 will be globally certified (FCC/IC/CE/UKCA/RCM/MIC and Bluetooth SIG) for use across major markets. Paired with Ezurio's industry-leading support and value-added services, customers receive comprehensive assistance throughout the entire design process—from initial development to final deployment—ensuring a seamless and efficient experience

