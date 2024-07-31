Ezurio Unveils the New Sona™ IF513 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 Module for Low-Power Industrial IoT

Delivering Unmatched Connectivity, Performance and Support for Next-Generation IoT Solutions

AKRON, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in connectivity, today announces the Sona IF513 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 module. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern IoT applications, the Sona IF513 delivers unparalleled wireless performance, robust security features, and seamless integration capabilities.

Based on Infineon's leading AIROC™ CYW55513 chipset, the Sona IF513 stands out with its advanced Wi-Fi 6E technology, which extends the Wi-Fi spectrum into the 6 GHz band, offering reduced congestion and increased bandwidth. This leap forward in wireless technology ensures faster data rates, lower latency, and improved network efficiency. The IF513 is targeted at low power applications where battery life and Wi-Fi 6 performance are core to the application. The addition of the best-in-class Bluetooth radio provides features and RF performance beyond those seen in other Wi-Fi radios.

"Our goal with the Sona IF513 is to provide a future-proof wireless solution that meets the evolving needs of power sensitive but performance minded IoT developers and their applications," said Andy Ross, Senior Product Manager at Ezurio. "By leveraging the latest advancements in Infineon's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, the Sona IF513 empowers our customers to create smarter, more connected products."

The Sona IF513 is an Ezurio Premium Wi-Fi Advantage solution with superior connectivity, hardware, software, regulatory, and global support that is unmatched by any other provider. The module is designed to deliver reliable performance in even the most challenging environments. Its integrated security features of WPA3 and enhanced encryption, data rates of up to 143Mbps for Wi-Fi and 2Mbps for Bluetooth, and broad temperature range of -40°C to +85°C meet the high demands of modern industrial applications. Available in M.2 2230 and 1216 form factors, with the option to include antenna diversity, the Sona IF513 can seamlessly integrate into existing systems, reducing time-to-market and development costs.

"Infineon is pleased to work with Ezurio to bring our advanced, IoT-optimized Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth® combo solution to developers across the globe," said Andrew Hart, Director of Marketing, Wi-Fi Products, Infineon Technologies. "The combination of long-range wireless capability, superior power efficiency, and versatile platform support is ideal for the most demanding IoT and industrial applications that Ezurio effectively serves."

The Sona IF513 is now sampling and will be in mass production by Q4 2024. The module will be globally certified with FCC, ISED, UKCA, CE, RCM and Bluetooth SIG to reduce costs and speed time to market. Visit the product page for all the latest product information and access to preliminary documentation: https://www.ezurio.com/sona-if513-series

Ezurio turns design possibility into reality with a comprehensive range of RF modules, system-on-modules, single board computers, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions. With decades of engineering expertise, Ezurio provides solutions that reduce development costs and time to market. Our global reach and unmatched support are backed by a resilient global supply chain that gives our customers the stability to overcome every design challenge with confidence. Turn design possibility into reality with Ezurio, your connectivity expert.

