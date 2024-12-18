ezW2 2024 Is Now Available For 2025 Tax Season To Businesses At No Cost Increase From Previous Year

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline tax form processing for the 2025 tax season with the new ezW2 2024 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com. New and returning customers can easily process W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms, in-house for one flat rate. Another great feature is the software can easily roll previous year data into the current year at no additional cost. See the details below:

How to print and Efile W2 & W3 In-House ezW2 Will Process Unlimited W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 Forms at One Flat Rate

"ezW2 2024 software is now available for the upcoming 2025 tax season and available with printing, efile, and PDF features. " said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Beginning at only $49 for the small business paper printing version. ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms. The efile version is available at $99.00 for a single installation to process unlimited forms.

Attention tax year 2024 wage filers:

The IRS has issued final regulations that reduce the electronic filing threshold from 250 to 10 informational returns (such as forms W2 or 1099), beginning January 2024. If clients file 10 or more informational returns they must be electronically filed unless the IRS grants a waiver or exemption. If ou are a first time W2 efiler, must apply for a USER id as soon as possible

Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility before purchase for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark until the license key is purchased and added.

The main features included in the latest version include:

Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies.





ezW2 can print 1099 NEC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.





ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily





ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites





ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one





ezW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

