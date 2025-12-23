Latest EzCheckprinting QB Version Offers Network Version with a Password Protect Feature

QuickBooks customers get added security when utilizing the latest network version of ezCheckprinting and virtual printer combo which offers a password protect feature.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the latest ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer Version 9 from Halfpricesoft.com , entrepreneurs and accountants can print checks on blank stock with even greater ease. This release also offers a password-protection feature for the multi-user edition, allowing only administrators to modify check settings while standard users are limited to printing. Clients using the network version can also enable password protection to ensure non-administrators have print-only access. See how here.

The latest version is brimming with great features for QuickBooks customers:

Enhancements made for Windows 11 compatibility and latest printer drivers

Compatibility updates for QuickBooks online and QuickBooks 2026

Note fields now support multiple lines

Improved logo and signature functionality for easier data sharing

Increased maximum pay amount from $9,999,999.99 to $99,999,999.99

"With the latest network ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer Version 9, businesses can easily print checks on blank stock and take advantage of the new password-protection feature," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

ezCheckPrinting QuickBooks/Quicken version includes two parts:

ezCheckPrinting and Virtual Printer:

1) ezCheckPrinting application saves the bank information and check format information.

2) When thew prints QuickBooks checks with virtual printer, the check and stub data will be transferred to virtual printer.

3) The client can then print the bank information with data on blank check stock.

Unlimited Accounts and Unlimited Checks with One Flat Rate. No Hidden Cost! Never order expensive pre-printed blank checks for QuickBooks. Clients can install ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer, set up bank account, and print QuickBooks checks on blank stock in one step. ezCheckPrinting QB version is compatible with QuickBooks online, desktop 2026, and previous versions on Windows.

Starting at $149 for a single installation, (discounts available for network and multi-installations) ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo is affordable for any US business using QuickBooks and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers. Furthermore, there are never recurring fees or hidden fees associated with the program. Potential clients are encouraged to check out the new features in ezCheckPrinting business and virtual printer combo and the exceptional features here at no cost or obligation.

Availability The ezCheckPrinting QuickBooks/Quicken version is available now at halfpricesoft.com and through Amazon. A trial version is offered so potential clients can experience the ease and efficiency firsthand. QuickBooks users are encourages to download the trial version and test for compatibility prior to purchase here. All data entered in the trial version will remain. No adding data twice!

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll solutions, employee attendance tracking, accounting software, in-house check printing, W-2 and 1099 software, 1095 ACA form software, and ezACH direct deposit solutions. Trusted by thousands of customers for over two decades, Halfpricesoft.com helps business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management, while providing exceptional customer support.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com