IRS Authorized 941 Efile Add-On Transforms Tax Filing for ezAccounting 2026 Users

New electronic filing capability streamlines Form 941 submissions for businesses and HR professionals when utilizing ezAccounting 2026 coupled with the new add-on efile service.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com announces an IRS-authorized Form 941 efile add-on for ezAccounting, designed to modernize and simplify quarterly payroll tax reporting. This new feature allows businesses and Human Resources teams to submit Form 941 electronically with greater efficiency, accuracy, and security, eliminating many of the time- consuming steps associated with traditional paper filing.

Download today at Halfpricesoft.com to beat the days away 4th Quarter 941 form filing deadline of Feb. 2, 2026!

How do customers unburden the load in processing 941 forms by utilizing the new ez941 service?

"Quarterly payroll tax filing is a critical responsibility, and our new IRS-approved 941 efile add-on gives businesses a smarter way to stay compliant," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "By integrating electronic filing directly into ezAccounting, we're helping employers and HR professionals save time, reduce errors, and focus more on managing their workforce instead of paperwork."

The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezAccounting has exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.

The unique features include but are not limited to:

Prints 943, 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted W2 and W3 forms required)

Processes payroll checks for employees

Tracks business expenses and profits

Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports

Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine

Quick start guides available for new customers

Check verification not required

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 943 Form, 940, 941, W2, and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

Securely and easily efile 941/940/94x forms directly through the ezAccounting software and IRS Authorized system.

Supports multiple account within a single installation at no additional charge.

Supports network access (additional cost)

30 day no cost trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.

ezAccounting business task and payroll software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems.

Priced at just $199 per calendar year for a single installation (multiple installations are sold at a discount), ezAccounting business and payroll software offers an affordable solution for businesses of any size. Prospective users can download the software and explore its full functionality with a free 30-day trial, with no cost or obligation. Please note: the word "trial" will appear on checks and forms during the evaluation period and will be removed once the license key is purchased and activated.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted innovator in small-to-midsize business software, offering a robust lineup of online and desktop solutions for payroll, employee attendance tracking, accounting, and direct deposit. Its comprehensive product suite also includes in-house check printing software and specialized compliance tools for W-2, 1099, and 1095-ACA form processing. With over 20 years of experience and the trust of thousands of U.S. businesses, Halfpricesoft.com delivers reliable, cost-effective software designed to simplify payroll operations, strengthen compliance, and streamline everyday business management.

