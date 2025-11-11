ezW2 2025: The Ultimate Solution for Effortless, Unlimited Tax Form Filing

Just released! ezW2 2025 tax form processing software supports paper printing, pdf printing and efiling features.

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com, a leading developer for affordable tax preparation software is excited to announce the launch of ezW2 2025, a powerful, easy to navigate W2 and 1099NEC software solution. The software is designed to simplify year-end tax form preparation and filing for SMBs, accountants, and HR professionals.

The newest version supports efile and has been fully updated with the latest IRS and SSA regulations to meet the requirements for the 2025 - 2026 tax season. ezW2 is known for its powerful simplicity and unbeatable value, and continues to allow thousands of businesses print or efile essential tax forms quickly, securely, and accurately.

"We understand that tax season can be stressful when managing multiple responsibilities," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our goal with new 2025 ezW2 is to empower business owners with a reliable, easy-to-use solution that makes tax filing fast, accurate, and affordable with no costly services or complicated software required."

Attention Tax Wage Filers:

The IRS has issued final regulations that reduce the electronic filing threshold from 250 to 10 informational returns (such as Forms W2 or 1099), beginning January 2024.

If clients will be filing 10 or more informational returns, filing electronically is required unless the IRS grants a waiver or exemption.

The 2025 edition includes several enhancements and compliance updates designed to improve productivity and streamline the filing process. Users can now:

Prepare, print, and efile W2, W3, 1099NEC, and 1096 forms using the most current 2025 format.





Print W2 and W3 Copy A forms on plain white paper, eliminating the need for costly pre-printed forms. (This feature is SSA approved at no additional cost)





Generate professional-looking PDF forms for electronic distribution to employees and contractors. (PDF feature available in Enterprise version for $99.00)





Import data from previous years to save time and reduce errors. (Import feature available in Enterprise version for $99.00)





Access multi-user support, ideal for accountants and payroll departments managing multiple clients. (additional cost)





ezW2 2025 also includes a feature for current ezW2 2024 clients to roll previous year data to the current year. See how here

The software supports both in-house and outsourced payroll workflows, making it flexible for companies of all sizes. Whether managing one employee or hundreds, ezW2 offers the scalability to meet each client's growing needs. As always we offer No cost customer support for the software is always available before and after purchase.

Availability

A no-cost demo version of ezW2 2025 is now available to get prepared for the upcoming tax season with complete confidence that the application will streamline tax form processing prior to purchase. (Trial appears on forms until the key is purchased). Download today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp

Halfpricesoft.com is a US based software development company known for creating easy-to-use, affordable business management and payroll solutions. The company's product line includes ezPaycheck, ezAccounting, ezCheckprinting, ez1099, ezW2, ez1095 ACA and other time-saving tools trusted by thousands of small businesses and accountants across the U.S.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com