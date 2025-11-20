FAA Lifts Flight Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving, Holiday Travel Returns to Normal

Families and travelers nationwide can enjoy smoother journeys this Thanksgiving, with travel insurance as added protection.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While millions of travelers are preparing for their Thanksgiving plans and many are likely anxious due to recent events, Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance comparison platform, reassures families that air travel is normalizing.

Due to the government shutdown ending, all restrictions on commercial flights at major U.S. airports were lifted on November 17 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This has helped ease the worries of those who considered canceling or delaying their travel plans.

With an estimated 31 million travelers expected this Thanksgiving , operations are normalizing just in time for the busy holiday travel season.

According to The Washington Post, over 95% of flights are now leaving on time , despite there still being shortages of air traffic controllers nationwide. Additionally, cancellation rates at the impacted airports were just 0.25% , below usual levels, proving that operations are returning to normal, according to Reuters.

"Despite the positive reports of operations stabilizing, it's understandable to still feel anxious about traveling this holiday season," shared Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth . "While occasional delays are always possible, the overall outlook on Thanksgiving travel this year is positive."

If you are continuing with your Thanksgiving travel plans but still have concerns about flight complications, travel insurance can help. Below are the best travel insurance options for covering holiday travel disruptions:

Trip Delay - If you experience a delayed flight due to weather, mechanical issues, or airline problems, you can be reimbursed for meals, hotels, or alternate transport.

- If you experience a delayed flight due to weather, mechanical issues, or airline problems, you can be reimbursed for meals, hotels, or alternate transport. Missed Connection - If a delay causes you to miss a connecting flight, this can cover unexpected expenses like meals or lodging, plus the costs to catch up to your itinerary.

- If a delay causes you to miss a connecting flight, this can cover unexpected expenses like meals or lodging, plus the costs to catch up to your itinerary. Trip Interruption - If a significant delay forces you to cut your trip short, this coverage may reimburse unused trip costs or additional travel expenses.

If a significant delay forces you to cut your trip short, this coverage may reimburse unused trip costs or additional travel expenses. Baggage Delay and Baggage Loss - If your baggage is delayed or lost, you can receive compensation for extra expenses or lost items.

and - If your baggage is delayed or lost, you can receive compensation for extra expenses or lost items. Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) - If you're still apprehensive about traveling and decide to cancel ahead of time, CFAR may be the best option for you. This add-on allows you to cancel your trip for reasons not typically covered by standard policies.

"The right travel insurance plan can give you the coverage you need to safeguard your plans and focus on what matters most," added Valdez.

To find the right policy for your travel needs, visit www.squaremouth.com .

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a trusted travel insurance comparison platform with over 20 years of experience. Known for its no-nonsense approach, award-winning customer service, and commitment to transparency, Squaremouth has helped more than 4 million travelers easily search, compare, and buy coverage. Squaremouth offers the largest portfolio of carriers and products in the U.S.

Contact

Lauren McCormick

Manager, Public Relations & Social Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth