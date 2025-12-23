Norovirus ("Winter Vomiting Disease") Surges During Holiday Travel; Travel Insurance Coverage Explained

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norovirus cases are climbing just as holiday travel peaks, with 122 million Americans projected to be on the move through January 1.

Responsible for 20 million infections every year, crowded airports and holiday gatherings create conditions for the virus to easily spread.

WastewaterSCAN data shows that there has been a 69% nationwide increase in viral concentrations since October , which categorized December's risk as "high."

While this highly contagious virus can disrupt your travel, practicing good hygiene isn't the only way to protect your trip.

Squaremouth , a leading travel insurance comparison site, highlights how travel insurance offers protection during a norovirus outbreak, which benefits to choose, and pitfalls to avoid in a new article. The article addresses frequently asked questions from travelers, including the following:

FAQs: Norovirus Travel Insurance

Is it too late to buy travel insurance for norovirus?

No, if you have a trip coming up and have concerns about norovirus, you can still buy travel insurance. However, the specific policy is important, as coverage can vary based on its included benefits and when you purchase coverage.

We recommend both Trip Cancellation and Emergency Medical benefits if you are healthy, not showing any symptoms, and have not been diagnosed with norovirus at the time of purchasing. Additionally, optional add-ons like Cancel For Any Reason or Interruption for Any Reason added to your policy can offer even more flexibility.

Can I still file a claim even if the doctor didn't test me for norovirus?

Yes. Even without lab results proving you've officially been diagnosed with norovirus, you can file a claim. However, you'll need to provide documentation from a licensed physician stating you are sick and not fit to travel.

What happens if I get norovirus before my trip?

If you purchased a travel insurance plan with Trip Cancellation coverage and you get norovirus before your trip, your policy may cover your non-refundable, prepaid trip costs. To qualify, you must show you were healthy when you bought your policy and submit medical documentation from your physician stating you are ill and not fit to travel before your trip departure date.

What if I get norovirus during my trip?

If you get sick with norovirus while on your trip, the Emergency Medical benefit on your travel insurance policy can reimburse costs associated with doctor visits, hospital stays, and medications. Since most U.S. health insurance plans provide limited or no coverage while traveling internationally, this benefit can make a big difference by helping you get treated without taking on high out-of-pocket costs.

If you're sick and your doctor recommends you cut your trip short, Trip Interruption coverage can reimburse unused, prepaid, non-refundable travel costs. This may include accommodations, tours, or transportation that you are not able to use, as well as additional expenses you may face to return home earlier.

Though evacuations related to norovirus are not common, travel insurance policies with Emergency Medical Evacuation coverage can pay for transportation to another medical facility if a physician deems it medically necessary, which may sometimes be the case if you're on a cruise ship or in a remote location.

Additionally, 24 Hour Emergency Assistance is included with most travel insurance policies. This service can help you find medical care, coordinate your treatment, and help you navigate travel disruptions.

All of these benefits work in tandem to reduce the potential financial burden associated with getting norovirus while on your trip.

What happens if a travel companion gets norovirus and I take care of them?

Travel insurance doesn't just provide coverage when the traveler themselves gets sick. You may be eligible for Trip Cancellation or Trip Interruption benefits if your travel companion or immediate family member gets ill before or during your trip. Coverage for a family member typically applies if you are their main caregiver, and it is medically necessary for you not to travel so you can care for them.

For coverage to apply, your ill travel companion must be listed on your itinerary, and you will need to provide medical documentation showing they are ill and not able to travel. Similarly, if your immediate family member who is not traveling gets sick, you must provide documentation showing the illness and that your care is necessary. From there, your policy can reimburse your unused, non-refundable trip costs if you have to cancel or shorten your trip.

Can I cancel my trip if I'm worried about getting the norovirus?

Fear of getting norovirus is not a covered reason under standard Trip Cancellation policies; however, purchasing a Cancel For Any Reason add-on offers flexibility. This benefit allows you to cancel if you no longer want to travel for fear of the virus, but it must be purchased within 10-21 days after you make your initial trip deposit. Additionally, you must cancel your trip 48-72 hours before your trip departure.

For more information about travel insurance and norovirus, visit our full article here .

